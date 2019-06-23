By JERRY FEKETE
For The Logan Banner
MAN - The Man 7-8-year-old All-Stars won the District 2 Championship on Thursday evening at their own Tommy Keffer Field at Man with a 12-10 victory over the Mullens All-Stars.
Man finished the tournament with a perfect 4-0 record with wins over Oceana, Madison and two victories over Mullens to claim the title.
Man rallied in the bottom of the fifth inning trailing, 10-8 and scoring four runs to take a 12-10 lead. Noah Cantrell led of with a double and scored on a triple by Terry Ellis to make it 10-9.
Jaxson Lusk then singled, scoring Ellis to knot the game at 10-10.
Then came what proved to be the game winning hit off the bat of Austin Vance, who ripped a two-run inside-the-park homer to left field scoring Lusk and himself to give Man the lead at 12-10.
Chase Price led off the top of the sixth for the Mullens All-Stars but the Man defense would not be denied as they buckled up and got Mullens on a fielder's choice at second and then two ground outs to preserve the win.
Also getting hits for the Man All -Stars were Bentley Schull, Colton Toler, Brenton Adams Bentley Murphy and Gavin Cline.
Man is managed by Jack McDaniels Jr. The assistant coaches are Terry Ellis, Gentry Cline and Daniel Cantrell.