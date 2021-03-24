Man High School has done it again.
Man captured the Class A state cheerleading championship on Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University in Huntington, winning its second state title in the last six years.
Man last won the state championship in cheerleading in 2015 and were Class A state runners-up in 2013 and 2014.
Man competed in Class AA from 2016-19, taking seventh place in 2019.
No state cheer competition was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Logan High School was state runners-ups in the Class AA division, while Fairmont Senior took first place. Wheeling Park was the state champion in Class AAA.
Man, coached by Kim Keffer, took first with 311.05 points, topping second place Wheeling Central which finished with 306.8 points.
Midland Trail was third place with 306.33 points, while Tolsia was fourth with 305.33 points.
Weirton Madonna was fifth with 297.1 points. Doddridge County took sixth with 294.8 points. South Harrison was seventh with 282.15 points. Greenbrier West was eighth with 268.3 points.
Man’s cheerleading roster is made up of: seniors Keeley Duncan, Jada Jude and Kaili McCoy; juniors Kirsten Ellis, Emily Gillispie, Emma Maynard and Baylee Muncy; sophomores Maggie White and Hailey Wingler; and freshmen Audianna Conn, Chloe Dunigan and Allison Hicks.
The alternates on the Man team are sophomores Jenna Rose, Whitney Casterta and Destiny Hoosier and freshman Lexeigh Vanover.
Tug Valley had been the three-time defending Class A state cheer champions from 2017-19 but TVHS was unable to compete in the regional tournament due to COVID concerns and thus were unable to make it to state.
The event was livestreamed for people who didn’t make the trip to Huntington.