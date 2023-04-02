Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MAN - The Man baseball team dropped two of their three home contests last week, losing to Belfry, Kentucky 7-4 on Monday night before beating Sherman 4-1 on Tuesday then falling to cross-county foe Logan 9-5 on Thursday.

MAN 4 SHERMAN 1

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

