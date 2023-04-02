MAN - The Man baseball team dropped two of their three home contests last week, losing to Belfry, Kentucky 7-4 on Monday night before beating Sherman 4-1 on Tuesday then falling to cross-county foe Logan 9-5 on Thursday.
MAN 4 SHERMAN 1
Man picked up their second win against sectional foe Sherman on Tuesday night at home by beating the Tide by a final score of 4-1.
Sherman took an early 1-0 lead, but the Hillbillies tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
Man jumped in front 3-1 in the home half of the fifth frame via an RBI single from Jace Adkins and a steal of home plate by Colton Miller.
The Billies’ John McCoy was then hit by a pitch allowing Hayden Fraley to score in the bottom of the sixth and increase Man’s advantage to 4-1.
Bo Thompson went 1-2 from the dish with a double for the Hillbillies. Adkins (one RBI), Braxton Messer, and Kaden Dickerson each hit safely once.
Thompson was dealing the entire game for Man, tossing a complete game two-hitter while striking out 15 batters and walking three. He only gave up one earned run.
Score by innings:
SHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 1 2 3
MHS: 0 0 0 1 2 1 – 4 4 0
LOGAN 9 MAN 5
On Thursday night, the Hillbillies concluded a four-game homestand against county rival Logan at William “Tootie” Carter Field, but the Wildcats came in and disposed of Man in a 9-5 victory.
Leading 1-0 going into the road half of the fourth, Logan put up a four-spot in the frame thanks to a two-run single from Konner Lowe, a bases-loaded walk to plate Lowe, and a throwing error from Man. The Wildcats then led 5-0.
An RBI double from Dawson Maynard plus a two-run single by Garrett Williamson increased the Cats’ lead to 8-0 in the top of the sixth inning.
Man put up three runs in their half of the sixth courtesy of an RBI double from Cameron Gerace, an RBI single by Braxton Messer, and a bunt single to score a run by John McCoy. Their deficit was reduced to 8-3.
The Billies then plated two in the seventh off a single from Bo Thompson and a fielder’s choice groundout by Kaden Dickerson, but it was too little, too late. Logan left as with the win.
Gerace went 2-4 from the plate with a double and an RBI for Man while Messer (one RBI) and Jace Adkins also had two hits each. Thompson, Dickerson, and McCoy all three had one hit and knocked in a run.
Messer threw 4.1 innings on the mound for the Billies with seven punchouts and six walks. He also issued three hits and four earned runs. Gerace also pitched, striking out two Wildcats and walking three while giving up three hits and four earned runs also.
Score by innings:
LHS: 1 0 0 4 0 3 1 – 9 6 2
MHS: 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 – 5 9 3
BELFRY (KY) 7 MAN 4
The Hillbillies took their first loss of the year last Monday night as Belfry, Kentucky came into William “Tootie” Carter Field and emerged victorious by a final of 7-4.
An RBI single from Kaden Dickerson put Man in front 1-0 in the bottom of the first, but the visiting Pirates answered with a five-spot in the top of the second frame. BHS led 5-1. The Bucs added two more runs in the road half of the fifth to take a 7-1 lead.
The Hillbillies plated a run in the fifth off a sacrifice fly from Jace Adkins and then two in the sixth thanks to a run-scoring single from Braydon Compton and a sacrifice from John McCoy, but it was all for naught as Belfry left town with a three-run win.
Braxton Messer led Man at the plate going 3-4 while Hunter Gibson followed with two hits in three appearances. Dickerson (one RBI), Compton (one RBI), Bo Thompson, and Cameron Gerace each had a hit. Adkins and McCoy went hitless, but each had one RBI.
Messer pitched three innings for the Hillbillies and gave up five earned runs, four hits, and five walks. Compton also saw time on the mound, going four frames and surrendering two earned runs with seven hits.
“We kicked the ball around quite a bit tonight,” Man head coach Mike Crosby said afterward. “We didn’t give Braxton (Messer) the support that he needed on the mound, and then it just kind of spiraled out of control.”
The Hillbillies are now 6-2 on the season. They are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week for the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic Tournament.
Score by innings:
BHS: 0 5 0 0 2 0 0 – 7 11 1
MHS: 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 – 4 9 0