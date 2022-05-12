SETH – For the second straight season the Man Lady Hillbillies have won the Class A Region IV Section I Championship.
The No. 3 seed ‘Billies went on the road and knocked off the No. 1 seed Sherman Lady Tide by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night in Seth as they advanced to next weeks Region IV Final against the winner of Section II which will be either defending state champion Wahama or Gilmer County
Man rebounded to capture their second straight sectional title as Sherman had shut them out 2-0 on Tuesday night to set up the winner-take-all game.
“We’ve done that all year, we’re good at bouncing back,” man coach Randy Epperly said. “We still don’t hit the ball at times like we really can, but somehow we hang in there. We are really a good road team. We’ve won more big games this year on the road that at home. These girls really like each other, they just love playing together.”
After being shut out on Tuesday night by Sherman pitcher Chloe Treadway, the Lady ‘Billies wasted no time putting runs on the scoreboard on Wednesday as they plated two in the top of the first.
Man loaded up the bases with just one out and then Kiersten Ellis and Trista Marcum delivered back-to-back RBI singles to put them on top 2-0.
The score remained the same until the top half of the fourth inning when Morgan Cooper helped her own cause as she stroked a solo blast to deep centerfield to give Man the 3-0 lead.
“That solo shot by Mo (Cooper) ended up being the winning run,” Epperly said. “That was huge. Anytime you jump out to an early lead its important not to get complacent and settle. You have to keep adding insurance runs, especially in a big game like ths. That ended up being the difference in the game.”
Coach Terri-Dawn Williams Lady Tide squad finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning when freshman right fielder Summer Harvey drove a ball to deep left field for a solo homer that cut the lead to 3-1.
Sherman was also able to cut into the Man lead in their half of the sixth inning as Lauren Guthrie lead the inning off and sprinted around to third after a three-base error and she then came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Hailea Skeens to trim the lead to 3-2.
After holding Man in the top of the seventh Sherman attempted to rally in the bottom of the inning as Kenzie Rinchich led the frame off with a single and then stole second base with just one out in the inning.
Cooper saw the finish line in sight and dug deep to strike out the next two Sherman batters to end the game and strand the tying run in scoring position.
“I told her (Cooper) the key to it is come out and go right at them,” Epperly said. “Just get that first out and go right at them. I’m confident in her, we all are. She’s one of the best in the state.”
Cooper was hitting her spots all game long in the circle as she only allowed four hits all game and struck out 10 Sherman batters while only walking one. She was also perfect at the plate going 2-2 with a homer, two walks, and two runs scored.
Treadway was the tough luck loser for Sherman as she pitched well despite the defeat. She gave up 10 hits and struck out three batters while only walking one.
With the win Man improves their record to 13-4 on the season and they will have another crack at capturing the Region IV Championship after being swept 2-0 by Wahama a season ago.
The Region Championship round is a best of three series as game one will be played in Man, game two will be at Wahama, and the “if-necessary” game three would be back in Man.
With the loss Sherman saw their season come to a close with a 17-9 mark.
Score by Innings
MHS: 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 3 10 2
SHS: 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 – 2 4 1