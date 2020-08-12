For the second straight year, the Man High School football team will have one of its game televised this fall.
Man’s Thursday, October 29 home game against Tug Valley is scheduled to be aired on live TV as part of the WCHS TV’s Friday Night Rivals Series.
The game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. from Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Last year, Man’s away game at Point Pleasant was broadcast as part of the package. That game resulted in a 7-0 loss by the Hillbillies to the Big Blacks.
This would be the first time a Man game was televised at home.
The Man/Tug Valley series has been a competitive one although it’s been tilted the Panthers’ way as Tug Valley leads 7-3 in the all-time series.
Man is back in Class A ball this fall for the first time in years and the Single-A rivalry with Tug is likely to continue in future seasons.
The Panthers upended then Double-A Man, 20-12, in last year’s meeting at Naugatuck.
Tug Valley has won four out of the last five meetings with the Billies with the lone loss coming in 2018 in a 30-8 loss at Man.
The teams met twice in the Class A playoffs,
Back in 2014, Tug Valley took a 16-12 playoff victory over Man in a game played at Mingo Central’s Buck Harless Stadium. It was the second meeting between the two schools that season as the Panthers also scored a 26-20 win during the regular sesaon.
The following season in 2015, Tug Valley downed homestanding Man 38-28 in a Class A playoff game, getting revenge from a 14-12 overtime loss at home to the Billies at Naugatuck.
The two teams did not meet on the gridiron until 2012.
Man is coming off last year’s 8-3 season in which the Billies advanced to the Class AA playoffs and ended up falling 48-16 in a first round game at Bluefield.
This year marks a return to Class A football for the Billies.
Man did very well as a Class A team in the 2000s and into the early to mid-2010s.
The high water mark was in the 2009 season when Man went 12-2, winning three home playoff games and eventually going to the Wheeling Super Six where the Billies lost 27-7 to Weirton Madonna in the Class A state championship game.
Man made five playoffs appearances as a Class A school in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2015, going 5-7.
The Billies advanced past the first round in 2005 and 2008 and also the 2009 state championship game season.
The last four years, Man was bumped back up to Class AA ball.
It was a good 2019 season for Man as the Billies beat county rivals Logan (62-8) and Chapmanville (33-8) to win the Logan County championship. Man started off the season with a perfect 7-0 record, climbing to as high as No. 5 in the state rankings.
Man then dropped two of its last three regular season games before the playoff loss to the Beavers.
Man’s 2020 football schedule is very difficult and the Hillbillies will be playing one of the most challenging slates for a Class A school in the entire state.
Class AA teams Mingo Central and Independence have been added to the schedule this season. Man also picked up Class A Buffalo and three-time reigning Class A champion Wheeling Central.
The five new additions to the schedule replace Class AAA Greenbrier East and 2A teams River View, Lincoln County and Wyoming East.
Man will also have an advantage this fall.
Six of its 10 games will be at home.
Man is scheduled to play four out of its first six games away from home. The season opener against Mount View is set to be played on September 4.
Tug Valley at Man Game
What: Tug Valley at Man, Friday Night Rivals Series
When: Thursday, October 29, 7:30 p.m.
Where: George A. Queen Memorial Field, Man, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last year’s meeting: Tug Valley won 20-12 at Naugatuck
First meeting: 2012 (Tug Valley won 30-24)
All-time series: Tug Valley leads 7-3
TV: WCHS TV-8
Man vs. Tug Valley Football Series
(Tug Valley leads 7-3):
2019: Tug Valley 20, Man 12
2018: Man 30, Tug Valley 8
2017: Tug Valley 27, Man 14
2016: Tug Valley 12, Man 6
2015: Tug Valley 38, Man 28 (Class A state playoffs at Man)
2015: Man 14, Tug Valley 12 (OT)
2014: Tug Valley 16, Man 12 (Class A state playoffs at Mingo Central)
2014: Tug Valley 26, Man 20
2013: Man 24, Tug Valley 14
2012: Tug Valley 30, Man 24