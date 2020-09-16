MAN — The Man High School volleyball team has a small roster but high hopes for the 2020 season.
Man finished 13-23-2 last season, its last as a Class AA school. The Lady Billies were 1-2 in last year’s Double-A sectional tournament despite grabbing the top seed among the six teams.
This season, the Lady Billies head back down to the Class A ranks.
Just 10 players are on the Man volleyball roster, but six of those girls return from last year’s team.
The fall season has been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns and Logan County’s recent red and orange status.
The Lady Billies were hopeful to open the season on September 17 at Riverview, however, that is unlikely as Logan County continued to be orange on Saturday’s COVID-19 map.
“I have six girls returning from last year’s team and four new players,” said Man veteran coach Orlando Washington, who is entering his 16th season with the Lady Billies.
Senior Annjela Twardy is one of those six returnees.
“This will be Annjela’s Twardy fourth year in our program,” Washington said. “I do not expect any one person to be the leader. I expect the whole group to take ownership in the team whether they are getting to play or not. Everyone is expected to take pride in Man High volleyball. No one player is more important than the next. They each bring something different to the team.”
Man’s other senior is Haven Riley.
Three juniors are on the team, including Kayla Matney, Racheal Robbins and Olivia Ramsey.
The sophomores are Presley Kirk, Kalilla Collins and Jenna Mitchell.
The two freshmen members are newcomers Allyson Cheek and Audrianna Conn.
Washington said he hopes to see lot of teamwork on the court this fall.
“My philosophy is simple be respectful, responsible, have commitment, work hard, have a good attitude, communicate, and love/support each other on the court no matter what,” Washington said. “If we get to play this year our rotation will have at least two freshmen and two sophomores in it so we will be really young on the floor. The good thing about the younger players though is that they have participated in the off season program and are improving slowly but surely. I have really enjoyed working with this group so far. I am excited to watch them grow and I hope the numbers work out so my four year senior can get to play at least one match during her senior season.”
If the season is allowed to begin on September 17, Man will then play a tri-match at Chapmanville on September 22 vs. Nitro and the host Lady Tigers.
On September 24, Man plays a quad match at Logan vs. the host Lady Cats, Tug Valley and Tolsia.
The scheduled home opener is September 29 vs. Tolsia and Wyoming East.
Man is in a new Class A sectional this season with Tug Valley, Tolsia, Van, Sherman, Buffalo and Huntington St. Joe.
2020 Man High School
Volleyball Schedule:
Sept. 17: at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Sept. 22: at Chapmanville, vs. CRHS, Nitro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Logan, vs. Logan, Tug Valley, Poca, 6 p.m.
Sept. 29: Tolsia, Wyoming East, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1: Westside, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6: Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Scott, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15: Sherman, 6 p.m.
Oct. 20: at Westside, vs. Westside, Pikeview. 6 p.m.
Oct. 22: Riverview, Van, 6 p.m.
Oct. 27: Scott, 6 p.m.
Oct. 28: at Wyoming East, 6 p.m.