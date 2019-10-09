The Man High School volleyball team stands at 10-12-2 on the season after spiking Lincoln County 3-0 back on Oct. 1 at home.
Man rolled to the win, 25-4, 25-14, 25-9.
Olivia Ramsey had 10 kills and four aces in the win. Brooklyn Cheek had six kills and three aces. Haven Riley had seven assists, while Ashlee Tomblin had seven assists and four aces. Annjela Twardy and Kameron Elkins had one kill each. Presley Kirk had one ace.
On Monday, Sept. 30, Man won 3-1 over Chapmanville, 20-25, 25-18, 27-25, and 25-23.
Riley had 13 assists and four aces for the Lady Billies. Tomblin had assists, while Cheek had 15 kills and seven aces. Ramsey had six kills. Twardy had four kills and three aces. Elkins had one kill, while Kirk and Shyann Evans also made contributions during the match.
Man previously went 1-3 in the Greenbrier East tourney, beating Pikeview 2-0, then falling 2-0 to Hurricane, Shady Spring and Bridgeport.
Man was scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday at home against Buffalo. On Thursday, Man hosts Logan and River View in a tri-match at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, the Lady Billies play in the Buffalo tournament.
n The Chapmanville Regional High School volleyball team, coached by Paula Thomas, stand at 8-6 on the season.
The Lady Tigers beat Wayne 2-0 at home last Saturday and lost 2-0 to Beckley Woodrow Wilson.
Chapmanville lost 3-1 at Man on Sept. 30 and was a 3-0 winner at Logan on Sept. 24.
CRHS was slated to host Sissonville and Logan on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers play at Scott on Thursday in a tri-match with Wayne.
n The Logan High School volleyball team is 4-13 on the season.
The Lady Cats lost 2-0 to Scott and Mingo Central on Oct. 1 at Scott. Logan lost 2-0 at home to Sherman on Sept. 26. LHS also beat Westside 2-0 in the tri-match.
Logan was slated to play at Chapmanville in a tri-match on Tuesday. LHS travels to Man on Thursday and plays at Westside on Oct. 14 in a quad match.
Logan also has wins over Man (2-1) and Mingo Central (2-1 and 2-1) this season.