GOODY, Ky. — If one would have told Man coach Mike Crosby or Belfry coach Michal Hagy that their game on Thursday night would have ended in a 1-0 score, they would likely not have believed you.
After all, the Hillbillies defeated the Pirates in a 18-14 slugfest in their first meeting back on March 28.
That is exactly what happened however as the visiting ‘Billies were able to steal a shutout 1-0 win at Belfry despite only ending the game with one base hit.
The game was a pitchers duel between the two starters as Belfry senior Ashton Deskins and Man freshman Braxton Messer each brought their A-game.
Man scored their lone run in the top of the third inning as Colton Miller was able to reach on an error to lead off the inning and later came in on an RBI groundout off the bat of Preston Blankenship.
Both teams would have ample opportunities to score in the ballgame as Belfry would lead eight runners on base in the loss while Man would strand a total of 10 base runners.
Messer earned the win on the mound as he pitched 6.2 innings of scoreless ball allowing just three hits while striking out six batters. He also walked six batters but was able to work out of several jams in the game.
Bo Thompson came in to strike out the final batter of the game to earn the save.
Deskins was the tough luck loser for Belfry as he went 6 innings and allowed the one run on one hit while striking out seven and walking three. He also hit a batter.
Jonathan Banks pitched a scoreless seventh striking out one Man batter.
Freshman Isaiah Stanley had two hits to lead Belfry, both singles, while Tyler Slone also had a bunt single in the fourth inning as the only other Belfry hit.
With the win Man, who was ranked No. 3 in the most recent Metro News Power Rankings, improved their record to 15-7 heading into the final week of the regular season.
In the final week of the season Man is scheduled to host Charleston Catholic on Tuesday night, play at rival Logan on Wednesday, and then return home to host Westside in the regular season finale on Thursday.
Score by Innings
MHS: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 1 0
BHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 6
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.