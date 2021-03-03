The Man High School wrestling team hopes the abbreviated 2021 season is a good one.
Man, coached by Tim McCoy, is scheduled to open the season on Wednesday, March 3 at home against county rivals Logan and Chapmanville.
The Hillbillies then travel to Belfry, Ky., on March 6 and to Logan on March 9, Man then hosts River View and Pikeview on March 13 in a triangular meet.
Six more matches are then on the schedule before the Class AA/A regionals on April 10. The state tournament is set for April 21-22 at Huntington.
Coach McCoy was unavailable for comment.
McCoy will be coaching against his son, Nick McCoy, this season. Nick McCoy is the head wrestling coach at Chapmanville Regional High School.
2021 Man High School Wrestling Schedule:
March 3: Logan, Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
March 6: at Belfry, Ky., TBA
March 9: at Logan, TBA
March 13: River View, Pikeview, 11 a.m.
March 15: at Winfield, TBA
March 19: at Poca, 5 p.m.
March 24: at Spring Valley, 6:30 p.m.
March 27: Nitro, Sissonville, 11 a.m.
March 30: at Logan, TBA
April 2: at Chapmanville, TBA
April 10: at Class AA/A Regionals, TBA
April 21: at State Tournament (at Huntington), TBA
2021 Man High School Wrestling Roster:
Name Grade Wt. Class
Christian Tiller 12 160
Gary Plumley 12 182
Trace Blair 12 220
Christopher Carroll 12 182
Jeffrey Vance 12 138
Elijah Browning 11 145
Brandon Maynard 11 113
Steven Vanover 11 152
Jason Ritts 10 182
Andrew Backus 10 171
Carson Poe 10 285
Caleb Gilco 10 126
Conner Trent 10 220
Victoria Brickles 9 285
James Green 9 138
Jayden Moody 9 132
Jaxon Tipton 9 145