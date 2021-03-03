Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Man High School wrestling team hopes the abbreviated 2021 season is a good one.

Man, coached by Tim McCoy, is scheduled to open the season on Wednesday, March 3 at home against county rivals Logan and Chapmanville.

The Hillbillies then travel to Belfry, Ky., on March 6 and to Logan on March 9, Man then hosts River View and Pikeview on March 13 in a triangular meet.

Six more matches are then on the schedule before the Class AA/A regionals on April 10. The state tournament is set for April 21-22 at Huntington.

Seventeen wrestlers are on the Man roster including seniors Christian Tiller (160 pounds), Gary Plumley (182), Trace Blair (220), Christopher Carroll (182) and Jeffrey Vance (138).

The junior class is comprised of: Elijah Browning (145); Brandon Maynard (113); and Steven Vanover (182).

Five sophomores are on the roster, including: Jason Ritts (182); Andrew Backus (171); Carson Poe (285); Caleb Gilco (126); and Conner Trent (220).

Freshmen Victoria Brickles (285), James Green (138), Jayden Moody (132) and Jaxson Tipton (145) round out the Man roster.

Coach McCoy was unavailable for comment.

McCoy will be coaching against his son, Nick McCoy, this season. Nick McCoy is the head wrestling coach at Chapmanville Regional High School.

2021 Man High School Wrestling Schedule:

March 3: Logan, Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

March 6: at Belfry, Ky., TBA

March 9: at Logan, TBA

March 13: River View, Pikeview, 11 a.m.

March 15: at Winfield, TBA

March 19: at Poca, 5 p.m.

March 24: at Spring Valley, 6:30 p.m.

March 27: Nitro, Sissonville, 11 a.m.

March 30: at Logan, TBA

April 2: at Chapmanville, TBA

April 10: at Class AA/A Regionals, TBA

April 21: at State Tournament (at Huntington), TBA

2021 Man High School Wrestling Roster:

Name Grade Wt. Class

Christian Tiller 12 160

Gary Plumley 12 182

Trace Blair 12 220

Christopher Carroll 12 182

Jeffrey Vance 12 138

Elijah Browning 11 145

Brandon Maynard 11 113

Steven Vanover 11 152

Jason Ritts 10 182

Andrew Backus 10 171

Carson Poe 10 285

Caleb Gilco 10 126

Conner Trent 10 220

Victoria Brickles 9 285

James Green 9 138

Jayden Moody 9 132

Jaxon Tipton 9 145

