MANHATTAN, Kan. - Junior right-handed starter Alek Manoah had another dominating start as the No. 20 West Virginia University baseball team shut out Kansas State, 6-0, on Friday night at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Mountaineers (30-17, 12-10 Big 12) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, led 5-0 in the second and never looked back as Manoah struck out 13 batters and held the Wildcats (24-27, 7-12 Big 12) to three hits in 8.0 innings.
Manoah (7-3) earned his team-high-tying seventh win of the season and collected his 11th quality start in 14 starts in 2019. The 13 strikeouts gives him 121 on the season, second-most in program history and two shy of tying John Radosevich's record of 123, set in 1964. Additionally, Manoah has 226 career strikeouts, tied for 10th-most in the WVU record books with Jerry Meadows (1965-67).
"Yeah, that was good to get one of those again," WVU coach Randy Mazey said of Manoah's dominating performance. "The last two outings he had to fight through a little bit, so to go out and dominate the game, low walks, low pitch count and high strikeouts, I am really encouraged by that. That's what he does, he has a lot of pride. He felt like he didn't throw as well as he could last week against TCU and wanted to come back and redeem himself, and he sure did."
Manoah struck out two batters in an inning five times and had five 1-2-3 innings. He allowed a baserunner to reach second base just once, in the sixth, though a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play at third base ended the frame.
The West Virginia offense gave Manoah the lead before he even took the mound, with the help of a leadoff home run by sophomore second baseman Tyler Doanes, his fourth of the season.
Doanes led the team with two RBIs, while junior center fielder Brandon White and junior left fielder TJ Lake had two hits, an RBI and a run scored in the win.
Junior right-hander Dillon Meadows tossed a scoreless ninth inning and struck out a pair.
The series continued on Saturday. The finale at Tointon Family Stadium is slated for Sunday, at noon ET.
WVU 7, VIRGINIA TECH 2: Two home runs and another strong start by junior left-handed starter Nick Snyder powered the No. 20 West Virginia University baseball team to a 7-2 victory at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night at English Field at Union Park.
The Mountaineers (29-17) won their fourth consecutive game against the Hokies (25-25) and improved to 10-4 in the series since 2003. WVU scored two in the second inning, extended its lead to 4-0 in the fourth and added three insurance runs in the eighth inning after VT cut the deficit in half, at 4-2, with runs in the fifth and seventh.
In the victory, senior right fielder Darius Hill played in and started his 221st career game, both the most in program history.
Snyder, and four relievers, held Virginia Tech to two runs on five hits and left 10 Hokies on base. WVU scored its seven runs on six hits and left four on.
Snyder had another strong start on the mound and collected his team-leading seventh win of the season as the Mountaineers improved to 9-0 in his starts in 2019. He improved to 7-1 on the year and recorded his second quality start in as many weeks and third of the season. In 6.1 innings, he held the Hokies to two runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks.
"He just needs to go out and be Nick Snyder, and he did it again," WVU coach Randy Mazey said of Snyder's performance. "They had a lot of leadoff guys on base, a couple hits, a couple errors, and he really got good when that happened. I tell pitchers all the time they throw the most important pitches from the stretch with guys on base, and he got most of his strikeouts with men on base, so really good job by him."
Junior third baseman Kevin Brophy and junior first baseman Marques Inman homered and had three RBIs. Brophy homered in the first inning and Inman hit one in the eighth, both their team-high-tying eighth of the season. Brophy's was the 14th of his career and Inman's was his team-best 17th career longball.