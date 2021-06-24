MAN – The offers keep pouring in for Man High School's Austin Ball.
The latest for the rising senior is one from in-state Marshall University.
Ball made the announcement on his Twitter page on Wednesday.
“Blessed to receive a D1 offer from @HerdMBB and Coach D'Antoni,” Ball said.
If Ball ends up signing with the Herd he would join three other Logan Countians already on the team -- Obinna Killen and Devin Collins of Chapmanville and David Early of Logan.
Ball, a 6-foot-7 center, also received Division I offers recently from a pair of other Division I schools in Radford and Stetson. He made an unofficial visit to Radford as well in recent days.
Ball had previously garnered Division I offers from Fairfield and Drexel.
Ball averaged 19.5 points a game this past season and led Man (16-2) to the Class A state championship in May, the first ever state crown in hoops for the Hillbillies.
At season's end, Ball was voted captain of the Class A All-State Team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Ball led Man to a historic Class A state championship on May 8 as the Hillbillies defeated Pendleton County, 43-36, in the state finals at the Charleston Coliseum.
Ball was named to the All-Tournament team as he averaged 24 points per game. He scored the most points (72) of any player in the Class A state tourney field.
Ball finished off Man's state championship win with an exclamation point slam dunk with 11 seconds left as the Billies closed out on an 11-0 run. He had 20 points and six rebounds in the state title game.
Ball also led Man to wins over Webster County (81-54) and Tucker County (74-34) in the state tourney as the Billies finished with a 16-2 record this season. He had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Tucker and 25 points vs. Webster.
He also reached 1,000 points for his career during the state tournament and is on track next season to surpass Man High School's all-time scoring record by Jordan Simpson.
Ball has one season left with the Hillbillies next season. He is listed as a center and is the tallest of the Man players, but he can also play any of the other four positions, including the back court.
A big man that can step out and shoot 3-pointers, Ball presents major matchup problems for opponents.
“He's very versatile. If we get in trouble he can bring the ball up the floor for us anytime,” Man coach TJ Blevins said. “I have to list him as the center because I like the old way of having two guards, two forwards and a center but he can play the one through five positions.”
In AAU ball, Ball often plays at the two guard or small forward positions.
“He plays a lot of AAU ball and plays in a lot of AAU tournaments,” Blevins said. “They play him at the two or the three because he's got taller players around him. If he steps out and they don't pull out on him he will knock it down. He really excelled this summer in those AAU tournaments.
“In college, he will be a two or a three. I've given him the green light this year. I told him that when he gets the ball to do what you do. He's dunking the stuff out of the basketball … left-handed, right-handed, reverse.”