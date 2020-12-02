Despite West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s recent comments, Man High School boys’ basketball coach T.J. Blevins is confident there will be a hoop season in the Mountain State this winter.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Justice had delayed the start of basketball season until Jan. 11 with practices allowed to begin that day in the state of West Virginia. Girls’ games are allowed to begin on Jan. 22 with the boys to follow on Jan. 29.
However, Justice’s comments on Monday seemed quite puzzling to many as he stated, “basketball looks in real jeopardy to me.”
The high school football season is West Virginia was cut short last week as the WVSSAC canceled the Super Six and champions in all three classes were crowned. This year’s Super Six were slated to be played in Charleston instead of Wheeling.
The prep football season was a mess as color-coded maps prevented some teams from playing and forced other teams to scramble week by week to find games against teams from other “color safe” counties.
Man High School basketball coach T.J. Blevins said, however, that he’s confident there will be a season of some kind even with the delay.
“I think that we are going to play,” Blevins said. “I think that there will be absolute pure hell if he (Justice) doesn’t let us play.”
Blevins said the football season was completely mishandled from the top down in regards to coronavirus concerns, noting that across the river in Kentucky each county made the call whether games would be played or not.
“I saw the governor’s comments where the basketball season may be in jeopardy but there are so many ways that this can be worked around,” Blevins said. “But he’s choosing not to and choosing to be stubborn. You look around. In Ohio and Kentucky they are going full tilt. In Kentucky, they do a color-coded map also but they leave it up to the superintendent of schools in each county. Why can’t we go to something like that? If a county is red or orange but there are no cases on the teams why can’t you just go play? You shouldn’t get punished if your local nursing home has 25-30 cases. You shouldn’t punish the kids for that.”
High school basketball began in Ohio on Monday.
Kentucky has delayed the start of its high school basketball season until Jan. 4 after a reported spike in COVID-19 cases.
Blevins noted one other inconsistency.
“There is physical education in the schools. How can you have gym class but not basketball practice?” he said. “All you have to do is do the right protocol by taking temperatures. This just doesn’t add up. There’s something more to it.”
Blevins also noted that high school football playoffs in Kentucky have continued.
“Belfry football is going on this Friday night and they are having a monster playoff game right across the river,” he said. “I work in the mines and a lot of the guys I work with are from that area and they are saying that it’s going to be jam-packed.”
A pro-play rally is scheduled this Sunday at the Capitol building in Charleston, Blevins said.
“There is a rally this Sunday at the Capitol. A lady from River View got this thing going,” he said. “I got to speak with Bernie Dolan and he told me to not go over there with your emotions on you sleeve. Newly-elected Jordan Bridges is going to be speaking for us. The old legislature is also meeting the new legislature this Sunday. So all of the legislative people will be there.”
Blevins and the Man Hillbillies are hoping to play this season.
Man closed out with an 18-6 record last season and have a lot of optimism going into the 2021 campaign.
With all five of Man’s starters back, two key transfers and may of its top reserves returning, the Billies are regarded as one of the state’s best Single-A teams.
With the delay to the season that pushes everything back as well.
Are you ready for April Madness?
The new state tournament is now scheduled to be played April 6-10 at the Charleston Coliseum, Blevins said.
Sectional tournaments are now set to begin on March 20 with the regional tourney to follow on March 31.
Originally scheduled games will resume after Jan. 29, however, new games can be added up until the time of the sectionals.
“After January 29 you can keep those games,” Blevins said. “But the Bob Runyon Tournament at Chapmanville has now been canceled so there are two games that I’ve got to find. From what I understand the King Coal Classic in Logan is now canceled. We were supposed to play Logan and Van in the King Coal. We will still probably pick up the Logan game sometime but I’ll have to find a date for Van. We were also in the New River Invitational at Beckley, so there’s two more games that I will have to find. I was speaking with Calhoun County’s coach today and they are supposed to have a meeting with their conference to see what they are going to do.”
Blevins also said, like football, Sunday games will be allowed this season.
“You can also play Sunday games too this year from what I understand as long as you ask the SSAC,” he said.
One other change could be in the Cardinal Conference.
Man is not a member of the league but Blevins was told the Cardinal might be going to a conference-only schedule this season which would shut out the Billies possibly getting to play the Tigers.
“I spoke with (Chapmanville coach) Brad (Napier) today and since they are in the (Cardinal) Conference he said they are trying to make them play only conference games,” Blevins said. “(Poca coach) Allen Osborne is trying to make everyone play everyone twice in the conference.”
With the extension of basketball season into April that will also possibly push the spring sports season back as well and into June.
“They are also pushing baseball back but I have not heard a definite date,” Blevins said. “I agree with that because when baseball seasons starts in March it is still pretty cold.”