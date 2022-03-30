The honors are pouring in for Logan High School high school basketball players as several area athletes were named to the All-State squads.
Man High School’s Caleb Blevins was named to the Class A All-State First Team, while Jeremiah Harless was on the Second Team.
On a team of outstanding shooters, Blevins was the best, and he wound up his career with a season averaging 18.6 points with 68 3-pointers and helping lead Man to the Class A state tournament and a 22-3 season. He was also a 1,000-point scorer (1,094).
The Hillbillies’ Trey Brown and Aden Martin was voted Honorable Mention All-State by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Chapmanville Regional High School’s Zion Blevins was named to the Second Team in Class AA, while teammates Brody Dalton and Isaiah Smith were Honorable Mention.
On the girls’ side, Chapmanville’s Jaiden Mahon was on the Second Team in Class AA. Haley Fleming and Daizi Farley were Honorable Mention All-State.
Mahon, a 6-foot-1 sophomore center, averaged 13.8 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game.
Farley, a 5-2 freshman shooting guard, checked in at 13.9 points per game. She also averaged five boards, two steals and two assists per contest.
Fleming, a 5-8 freshman point guard, averaged 13.9 points, five assists and four steals.
Led by the All-State trio, the Lady Tigers improved greatly this season, finishing with an 11-13 mark and reaching the regional finals. CRHS had won just three games in the 2021 campaign.
“Having three of our players earn All-State recognition is a great honor for our program,” Chapmanville girls’ coach Kristina Gore said. “We are proud of what all three of these young ladies were able to accomplish this season. Each of them have only scratched the surface of what they are capable of. We know that as a team we showed a lot of growth from the previous season. We plan to make a bigger jump going into next year. Players and coaches alike will be working hard this off-season to make that happen with our workout program, team and elite camps, and coaches clinics. Everyone from top to bottom has to be dedicated to improving themselves as individuals and that will start with me as the head coach.”
The Class AAA All-State girls’ team was expected to be released on Tuesday, March 29 with the AAA boys’ team to follow on Wednesday.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.