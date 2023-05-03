Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MAN — Man pitcher Morgan Cooper was dominant on Wednesday night against Tug Valley as she struck out 17 batters in a 4-0 win for the 'Billies in the second round of the Class A Region IV Section I Softball Tournament.

Cooper fired the complete game shutout only allowing two hits and one walk as she sent top-seed Man into the sectional semifinals on Thursday where they will host No. 2 seed Buffalo at 6:30 p.m. with a berth in the championship on the line.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

