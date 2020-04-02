Man High School football's Zack Frye and Chapmanville Regional's Chase Berry have both been selected to play in the North-South All-Star Football Classic.
The game, sponsored by WCHS/Fox 11, is scheduled to be played June 13 at South Charleston High School.
The game has a noon kickoff and is slated to be televised by WCHS TV-8.
Practices are scheduled to begin on June 7 at West Virginia State University.
Frye, a Second-Team All-State selection last season for Man and a two-way player, helped lead the Hillbillies to the Logan County Championship last fall and an 8-3 season. Man qualified for the Class AA playoffs but were beaten in the opening round at Bluefield.
The Billies had started off the season with a 7-0 record but lost two out of its last three regular season games to Point Pleasant and Tug Valley.
Frye, a linebacker and a running back, had 74 carries last season for a team-high 595 yards and eight touchdowns in Man's well balanced rushing attack. He also had nine catches out of the backfield for 88 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, he was one of the team's leading tacklers.
Frye, who is headed to play at West Virginia State University, had 67 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Berry, a University of Charleston signee, quarterbacked the Chapmanville football team for the last three years.
Berry, the Tigers' senior quarterback, upped his game this past fall and helped Chapmanville to a 5-5 season and playoff contention after a rough 0-3 start.
Needing more from the Chapmanville running game after the graduation of 1,800-yard runner and First-Team All-State running back Dylan Smith's graduation in 2018, Berry tucked it and ran last season.
Berry had been primarily a pocket passer but used his feet to help out the Tigers. On the ground, he ran for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns on 162 carries. He had just 114 yards rushing in 2018.
He ended up having a big season in the air too, completing 128 of 194 passes (66 percent) for 1,341 yards with 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
By season's end, Berry, a three-year starter at QB and a four-year overall starter, had earned Class AA All-State Special Honorable Mention honors. He was also a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference pick.
Berry ended up completing 245 of 401 (61.1 percent) of his career passes with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Rob Dial, Berry's coach the last four years and the former Tigers' mentor, said Berry had a big senior year.
“Chase was a four-year starter for us and someone that we are going to really miss,” said Dial, who resigned as the Tigers' coach back in December. “He had a great career but his senior season was special. His stats speak for themselves, but what many may not realize, he either threw or ran the ball an average of 36 times a game. In most games, a team will only have 50-55 offensive plays. We put a lot of responsibility on Chase, and he always came through for his teammates.”
Berry was thrust into the starting role during his sophomore season in 2017.
Senior starter Adam Vance injured his knee in a preseason scrimmage against Mingo Central and Berry was forced into the starting role a year early. A year before, Vance had thrown for 2,055 yards and 18 scores.
The Tigers went 1-2 during that span as Berry completed 25 of 50 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns and two picks before Vance returned.
Then in 2018, it was Berry's turn as he started all 10 games, connecting on 92 of 157 passes for 1,113 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Berry is the son of longtime Chapmanville assistant coach and defensive coordinator Bo Berry. Coach Berry switched roles last season with Offensive Coordinator James Barker, taking over the offense in Chase Berry's last prep season.
Berry also played some defense in his CRHS career.
In his freshman season, an injury cut his season short. He played in the Chapmanville secondary and also at outside linebacker.
New CRHS head coach James Barker said it's a nice accomplishment for Berry to be selected for the North-South.
"A well deserved honor for a great young man," Barker said.
---
Chase Berry's career stats:
YEAR COMP/ATT YARDS TD INT
2019: 128-194 1,341 13 4
2018: 92-157 1,113 9 7
2017: 25-50 290 2 2
CAREER: 245-401 2,744 24 13