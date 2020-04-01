MAN – Man High School football's Zack Frye will be headed to play at Division II West Virginia State this fall.
In the meantime, Frye has been selected to play in the upcoming WCHS/Fox 11 North-South All-Star Football Classic, scheduled to be played June 13 at South Charleston High School.
The game has a noon kickoff and is slated to be televised by WCHS TV-8.
Practices are scheduled to begin on June 7 at West Virginia State University.
Frye, a Second-Team All-State selection last season for Man and a two-way player, helped lead the Hillbillies to the Logan County Championship last fall and an 8-3 season. Man qualified for the Class AA playoffs but were beaten in the opening round at Bluefield.
The Billies had started off the season with a 7-0 record but lost two out of its last three regular season games to Point Pleasant and Tug Valley.
Frye, a linebacker and a running back, had 74 carries last season for a team-high 595 yards and eight touchdowns in Man's well balanced rushing attack. He also had nine catches out of the backfield for 88 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, he was one of the team's leading tacklers.
Frye had 67 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.