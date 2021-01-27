Man High School football’s Erick Grimmett hopes to some day play at the collegiate level.
Just last week, the Man High School senior announced an offer he has received from Bluefield State College.
“Thankful to receive an offer from Bluefield State College,” Grimmett said on his Twitter page.
Grimmett turned in a fine 2020 season in which he was named Class A First-Team All-State.
A two-way player, Grimmett led Man on defense with 67 total tackles and a sack. He also saw time on the offensive side of the ball at fullback as he rushed 56 times for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Grimmett also caught three passes for 29 yards.
The Billies finished 4-4 in the chaotic season which was affected by COVID-19 concerns.
Man finished out the season playing four games in 10 days, beating Buffalo 19-14 in the finale. The Billies also scored wins over James Monroe (26-0), Logan (44-6) and Mingo Central (28-24).
Man won three out of its last four games.
Bluefield State is bringing back football this coming fall for the first time since 1980. Bluefield will be a Division II school.
“Fielding a football team after such a long absence is a huge step forward. To do this now is our way of saying there is life after COVID for this college and our community,” Bluefield State President Robin Capehart said.
Back in August, Bluefield State announced the addition of 12 sports for the 2021-22 school year which will bring in more than 400 student-athletes onto the campus.
Bluefield State will also add wrestling, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, women’s indoor track and field an women’s bowling, golf, soccer and acrobatics and rumbling.