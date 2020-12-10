It was a successful 2020 season for the Man High School football team and that was reflected on the Class A All-State Football Team which was released on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Four Man players received All-State recognition, led by senior linebacker Erick Grimmett who was on the First-Team.
Senior linebacker Cameran Frye was on the Second-Team, while Justin Grimmett and Jeremiah Harless were named All-State Honorable Mention.
The voting for All-State was conducted by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Grimmett had a big year for the 4-4 Hillbillies, leading Man on defense with 67 total tackles and a sack. He also saw time on the offensive side of the ball at fullback as he rushed 56 times for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Grimmett also caught three passes for 29 yards.
Frye finished with 49 tackles on defense. He was also Man's top running back on offense has he rolled up 401 yards on 72 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Justin Grimmett was Man's top receiver this season with 22 catches for 432 yards and four touchdowns. He also saw time on the defensive side of the ball and was Man's second leading tackler with 63 total stops and a team-high four interceptions.
Harless also played both ways. On defense, he recorded 54 tackles and snared three interceptions. On offense, he split at quarterback and at wide receiver, completing 25 of 68 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Tug Valley, which finished 3-0 and was the state's No. 1 seed before its season was shut down because of the color-coded COVID-19 map, was also well represented on the Class A All-State Team.
Senior wide receiver Caleb May was named to the First-Team.
Tug Valley's Ethan Colegrove and Shane Russell were voted Honorable Mention All-State.
Three Logan players and one gridder from Chapmanville Regional were named to the Class AA All-State Team.
Chapmanville's Josh Atwood and a quartet of Logan players including Aiden Slack, Corey Townsend, Caden Dotson, Jordan Hayes and Cameron Hensley, were all voted Honorable Mention All-State by the media.
Atwood finished with 38 total tackles for the 2-3 Tigers and also had a sack. He played some on the offensive side as well in the backfield, rushing for 68 yards, scoring a touchdown and catching one pass for a 40-yard touchdown.
Dotson had 36 tackles for the 2-4 Wildcats, with 12 sacks and three forced fumbles. The 12 sacks led the state as he averaged two per game, tops in all the Mountain State.
Slack reeled in 41 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He also completed 8 of 14 passes for 39 yards and had 29 tackles, a blocked kick, a fumble recovery and a sack as a member of the Logan secondary.
Townsend had six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown and also saw time on defense.
Hayes, the Logan junior quarterback, was 102 of 143 passing for 1,169 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Hayes had a big night for Logan in the finale, completing 35 of 44 passes for 410 yards in a win over James Monroe.
Hayes was also Logan's leading rusher this season with 60 carries for 377 yards and four scores.
Hensley, a wide receiver, had 27 grabs for 422 yards and four scores.