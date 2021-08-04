Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Justin Grimmett scores a touchdown in a Man game last season.

 Steven Browning | For The Logan Banner

Man High School's Justin Grimmett turned in a fantastic 2020 football season.

He's expected to have another good one this fall.

Grimmett was named to the Charleston Gazette-Mail's Preseason All-State Team on the Second-Team Offense.

Grimmett, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior, was Man's leading receiver with 22 catches for 432 yards and four touchdowns last season. On the defensive side of the ball, Justin Grimmett had 63 stops and four interceptions.

With the loss of running back Josh Moody, Grimmett may also see time in the Hillbillies' backfield this fall. Moody transferred out with his brother Jayden to Bourbon County High School in Paris, Ky.

Man, 4-4 last season, is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Aug. 27 at home against county rival Logan.

Several other notables were on the Gazette-Mail's Preseason All-State Team.

The First-Team kicker was senior Jaxson Haynes from Sissonville of the Cardinal Conference.

Other Cardinal players were honored as well.

Poca linebacker Toby Payne was named to the First-Team Defense. Herbert Hoover's Devin Hatfield, a senior, was also on the First-Team Defense as a utility player.

Poca offensive lineman Gabe Keech and Hebert Hoover junior kicker Levi Paxton were named to the Second-Team Offense.

Andrew Rollyson, a junior defensive back at Herbert Hoover, and Trevor Lowe, a senior, were on the Second-Team defense. Lowe, the starting QB at Nitro, made it to the All-State team as a utility player on defense.

Gazette-Mail preseason All-State football team

First-team offense

Pos -- Player, School Hgt   Wgt   Cls

QB -- Trey Dunn, South Charleston         6-0    190     Jr.

RB -- Atticus Goodson, Independence      6-0    220    Sr.

RB -- Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd        6-1    190    Sr.

RB -- Gus Morrison, Ritchie County         6-4    180    Sr.

OL -- Xavier Bausley, South Charleston   6-5    310    Sr.

OL -- Evan Ferguson, Spring Valley         6-2    284    Sr.

OL -- Corbin Turney, University               6-3    295   Sr.

OL -- Wyatt Minor, Robert C. Byrd          6-6    300    Jr.

OL -- Nathan Hagan, Morgantown           6-0    240    Jr.

TE -- Corbin Page, Spring Valley             6-5    257    Sr.

WR -- Jacorian Green, Bluefield              6-2    170    Sr.

WR -- Chase Hager, Hurricane               5-9    165    Sr.

UT -- Bryson Singer, Parkersburg           6-3    210    Sr.

K -- Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville              6-0    142    Sr.

First-team defense

DL -- Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland        6-1    275    Sr.

DL -- Max Wentz, Huntington                 6-4    265    Sr.

DL -- Elijah Edge, St. Albans                 5-11    210    Jr.

DL -- Mari Lawton, South Charleston       6-4    245    Jr.  

LB -- Toby Payne, Poca                          6-5    230    Sr.

LB -- Braxton Todd, Martinsburg             6-0    205    Sr.

LB -- Landyn Reppert, Bridgeport           6-1    200    Sr.

LB -- Mondrell Dean, South Charleston    6-4    220    Jr.

LB -- Ryker Brown, Bluefield                  6-3    195    Sr.

DB -- Cam Cole, Bridgeport                 5-10    165    Sr.

DB -- Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland 6-1    195    Sr.

DB -- Nate Shelek, Wheeling Park       5-10    165    Sr.

UT -- Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover     6-1    181    Sr.

P -- Grant Cochran, Princeton               6-5    215    Jr.

Second-team offense

QB -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane                 6-2    185    Sr.

RB -- Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland            6-0    210    Sr.

RB -- Robert Ruffner, Midland Trail             5-9    165    Sr.

OL -- Riley Boley, St. Marys                       6-1    220    Sr.

OL -- Aiden Ellis, Capital                           6-4    300    So.

OL -- Zach Krason, George Washington      6-3    336    Sr.                   

OL -- Colby Price, Point Pleasant               5-10    225   Sr.

OL -- Elijah Williams, Riverside                 5-11    215    Sr.

OL -- Gabe Keech, Poca                             6-0    260    Sr.

TE -- Jacob Barrick, Martinsburg                 6-4    220    Sr.

WR -- Hudson Clement, Martinsburg           6-1    185    Sr.

WR -- Justin Grimmett, Man                       6-1    180    Jr.

UT -- Gavin Lochow, Huntington                 6-0    195    Jr.

K -- Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover              5-10    165    Jr.

Second-team defense

DL -- Gabe Ryan, Keyser                            6-3    230    Jr.

DL -- Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior               6-6    290    Sr.

DL -- Josh Blake, Oak Glen                         6-1    240    Jr.

DL -- Davon Eldridge, Morgantown              6-1    200    Jr.

LB -- Donald Brandel, University                 6-2    226    Sr.

LB -- Dylan Conley, Oak Glen                   5-11    185    Sr.

LB -- Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central      6-2    210    Sr.

LB -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane                   6-1    215    Sr. 

LB -- Colt Thomas, Wheeling Park             5-11    210    Sr.

DB -- Jacob Miller, Musselman                    5-9    170    Sr.

DB -- Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior      5-11    190    Sr.

DB -- Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover      5-9    165    Jr.

UT -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro                           6-2    225    Sr.

P -- Hayden Pack, Spring Mills                 5-10    165    Sr.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com

