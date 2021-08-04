Man High School's Justin Grimmett turned in a fantastic 2020 football season.
He's expected to have another good one this fall.
Grimmett was named to the Charleston Gazette-Mail's Preseason All-State Team on the Second-Team Offense.
Grimmett, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior, was Man's leading receiver with 22 catches for 432 yards and four touchdowns last season. On the defensive side of the ball, Justin Grimmett had 63 stops and four interceptions.
With the loss of running back Josh Moody, Grimmett may also see time in the Hillbillies' backfield this fall. Moody transferred out with his brother Jayden to Bourbon County High School in Paris, Ky.
Man, 4-4 last season, is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Aug. 27 at home against county rival Logan.
Several other notables were on the Gazette-Mail's Preseason All-State Team.
The First-Team kicker was senior Jaxson Haynes from Sissonville of the Cardinal Conference.
Other Cardinal players were honored as well.
Poca linebacker Toby Payne was named to the First-Team Defense. Herbert Hoover's Devin Hatfield, a senior, was also on the First-Team Defense as a utility player.
Poca offensive lineman Gabe Keech and Hebert Hoover junior kicker Levi Paxton were named to the Second-Team Offense.
Andrew Rollyson, a junior defensive back at Herbert Hoover, and Trevor Lowe, a senior, were on the Second-Team defense. Lowe, the starting QB at Nitro, made it to the All-State team as a utility player on defense.
---
Gazette-Mail preseason All-State football team
First-team offense
Pos -- Player, School Hgt Wgt Cls
QB -- Trey Dunn, South Charleston 6-0 190 Jr.
RB -- Atticus Goodson, Independence 6-0 220 Sr.
RB -- Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd 6-1 190 Sr.
RB -- Gus Morrison, Ritchie County 6-4 180 Sr.
OL -- Xavier Bausley, South Charleston 6-5 310 Sr.
OL -- Evan Ferguson, Spring Valley 6-2 284 Sr.
OL -- Corbin Turney, University 6-3 295 Sr.
OL -- Wyatt Minor, Robert C. Byrd 6-6 300 Jr.
OL -- Nathan Hagan, Morgantown 6-0 240 Jr.
TE -- Corbin Page, Spring Valley 6-5 257 Sr.
WR -- Jacorian Green, Bluefield 6-2 170 Sr.
WR -- Chase Hager, Hurricane 5-9 165 Sr.
UT -- Bryson Singer, Parkersburg 6-3 210 Sr.
K -- Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville 6-0 142 Sr.
First-team defense
DL -- Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland 6-1 275 Sr.
DL -- Max Wentz, Huntington 6-4 265 Sr.
DL -- Elijah Edge, St. Albans 5-11 210 Jr.
DL -- Mari Lawton, South Charleston 6-4 245 Jr.
LB -- Toby Payne, Poca 6-5 230 Sr.
LB -- Braxton Todd, Martinsburg 6-0 205 Sr.
LB -- Landyn Reppert, Bridgeport 6-1 200 Sr.
LB -- Mondrell Dean, South Charleston 6-4 220 Jr.
LB -- Ryker Brown, Bluefield 6-3 195 Sr.
DB -- Cam Cole, Bridgeport 5-10 165 Sr.
DB -- Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland 6-1 195 Sr.
DB -- Nate Shelek, Wheeling Park 5-10 165 Sr.
UT -- Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover 6-1 181 Sr.
P -- Grant Cochran, Princeton 6-5 215 Jr.
Second-team offense
QB -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane 6-2 185 Sr.
RB -- Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland 6-0 210 Sr.
RB -- Robert Ruffner, Midland Trail 5-9 165 Sr.
OL -- Riley Boley, St. Marys 6-1 220 Sr.
OL -- Aiden Ellis, Capital 6-4 300 So.
OL -- Zach Krason, George Washington 6-3 336 Sr.
OL -- Colby Price, Point Pleasant 5-10 225 Sr.
OL -- Elijah Williams, Riverside 5-11 215 Sr.
OL -- Gabe Keech, Poca 6-0 260 Sr.
TE -- Jacob Barrick, Martinsburg 6-4 220 Sr.
WR -- Hudson Clement, Martinsburg 6-1 185 Sr.
WR -- Justin Grimmett, Man 6-1 180 Jr.
UT -- Gavin Lochow, Huntington 6-0 195 Jr.
K -- Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover 5-10 165 Jr.
Second-team defense
DL -- Gabe Ryan, Keyser 6-3 230 Jr.
DL -- Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior 6-6 290 Sr.
DL -- Josh Blake, Oak Glen 6-1 240 Jr.
DL -- Davon Eldridge, Morgantown 6-1 200 Jr.
LB -- Donald Brandel, University 6-2 226 Sr.
LB -- Dylan Conley, Oak Glen 5-11 185 Sr.
LB -- Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central 6-2 210 Sr.
LB -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane 6-1 215 Sr.
LB -- Colt Thomas, Wheeling Park 5-11 210 Sr.
DB -- Jacob Miller, Musselman 5-9 170 Sr.
DB -- Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior 5-11 190 Sr.
DB -- Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover 5-9 165 Jr.
UT -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro 6-2 225 Sr.
P -- Hayden Pack, Spring Mills 5-10 165 Sr.