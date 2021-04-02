Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Man High School's Erick Grimmett has been named to play in this year's North-South All-Star Football Classic, set for Saturday, June 19 at South Charleston High School's Black Eagle Stadium.

The game will be televised live on WCHS-TV with Mark Martin calling the action.

Grimmett, a senior linebacker, was named Class A First-Team All-State last year for the Hillbillies, one of four Man players to receive All-State recognition by the media.

Grimmett had a big year for the 4-4 Hillbillies, leading Man on defense with 67 total tackles and a sack. He also saw time on the offensive side of the ball at fullback as he rushed 56 times for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Grimmett also caught three passes for 29 yards.

Last year's North-South game was canceled due to COVID concerns.

Also on the South roster alongside Grimmett are a pair of Mingo Central players in quarterback Daylin Goad and wide receiver Isa Scales.

Other players from Cardinal Conference teams are with the South as well, including: Dillon Taylor of Poca; John Covert of Winfield; Dylan Griffith of Sissonville; Stevie Carpenter of Sissonville; and Brayden Rollyson and Trey Chapman of Herbert Hoover.

The game is sponsored by WCHS-TV/FOX-11, in conjunction with the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association.

Daran Hays of North Marion High School will lead the North Bears. Ray Lee of Greenbrier East High School will guide the South Cardinals.

2021 South Cardinals Roster

Nate Baker, Greenbrier East

Caleb Jantuah, Richwood

Dylan Griffith, Sissonville

Josiah Honaker, Princeton

Quentin Wilson, Greenbrier East

Keandre Sarver, Summers County

Ethan Parsons, Princeton

Jaydyn Johnson, Cabell Midland

Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh

Tyrone Washington, Hurricane

Jace Collucci, Woodrow Wilson

Amir Powell, Princeton

Daylin Goad, Mingo Central

Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh

Eli Selvey, Oak Hill

Chris Crowder, Capital

Zane Brumfield, Spring Valley

Colby Piner, Greenbrier East

Caleb Bower, Wyoming East

Isa Scales, Mingo Central

Kadin Hall, Ripley

Erick Grimmett, Man

Dillon Taylor, Poca

John Covert, Winfield

Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland

Hunter Burns, South Charleston

Josh Reilley, Wyoming East

Nathan Baker, Lincoln County

Quenton Joyner, Ripley

Chris Hudson, Capital

Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville

Matt Moore, Ripley

Andrew Vickers, St. Albans

Brayden Rollyson, Herbert Hoover

Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant

Trey Chapman, Herbert Hoover

2021 North Bears Roster

Christian Dove, East Hardy

Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills

Jett Cogar, Braxton County

Naieem Kearney, Martinsburg

Garrett Conaway, North Marion

Bryson Lucas, Robert C Byrd

Chase Henson, Spring Mills

Hayden Moore, Bridgeport

Anthony Smith, Martinsburg

Brock Robinette, Frankfort

TT Brooks, University

Sam Schuler, Parkersburg South

Dante Ramirez, Elkins

Brennan Boron, St. Marys

Dalton Flowers, John Marshall

Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park

Jansen Moreland, Frankfort

Sayveon Biafore, Liberty Harrison

Kevon Warren, Martinsburg

Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South

Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County

Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park

Gavin Root, Keyser

Deondre Crudup, Morgantown

Justin Rinehart, Musselman

Blaine Cogar, Braxton County

DJ Devinney, Doddridge County

Justin Waybright, Parkersburg

John Olako, Wheeling Park

Ethan Northcraft, Musselman

Kyler O’Conner, Oak Glen

Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South

Devin Hill, Bridgeport

Aiden Green, Fairmont

Jordan Brueck, Weir

Payton Hawkins, Lincoln

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner.

