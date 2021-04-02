Man High School's Erick Grimmett has been named to play in this year's North-South All-Star Football Classic, set for Saturday, June 19 at South Charleston High School's Black Eagle Stadium.
The game will be televised live on WCHS-TV with Mark Martin calling the action.
Grimmett, a senior linebacker, was named Class A First-Team All-State last year for the Hillbillies, one of four Man players to receive All-State recognition by the media.
Grimmett had a big year for the 4-4 Hillbillies, leading Man on defense with 67 total tackles and a sack. He also saw time on the offensive side of the ball at fullback as he rushed 56 times for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Grimmett also caught three passes for 29 yards.
Last year's North-South game was canceled due to COVID concerns.
Also on the South roster alongside Grimmett are a pair of Mingo Central players in quarterback Daylin Goad and wide receiver Isa Scales.
Other players from Cardinal Conference teams are with the South as well, including: Dillon Taylor of Poca; John Covert of Winfield; Dylan Griffith of Sissonville; Stevie Carpenter of Sissonville; and Brayden Rollyson and Trey Chapman of Herbert Hoover.
The game is sponsored by WCHS-TV/FOX-11, in conjunction with the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association.
Daran Hays of North Marion High School will lead the North Bears. Ray Lee of Greenbrier East High School will guide the South Cardinals.
--
2021 South Cardinals Roster
Nate Baker, Greenbrier East
Caleb Jantuah, Richwood
Dylan Griffith, Sissonville
Josiah Honaker, Princeton
Quentin Wilson, Greenbrier East
Keandre Sarver, Summers County
Ethan Parsons, Princeton
Jaydyn Johnson, Cabell Midland
Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh
Tyrone Washington, Hurricane
Jace Collucci, Woodrow Wilson
Amir Powell, Princeton
Daylin Goad, Mingo Central
Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh
Eli Selvey, Oak Hill
Chris Crowder, Capital
Zane Brumfield, Spring Valley
Colby Piner, Greenbrier East
Caleb Bower, Wyoming East
Isa Scales, Mingo Central
Kadin Hall, Ripley
Erick Grimmett, Man
Dillon Taylor, Poca
John Covert, Winfield
Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland
Hunter Burns, South Charleston
Josh Reilley, Wyoming East
Nathan Baker, Lincoln County
Quenton Joyner, Ripley
Chris Hudson, Capital
Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville
Matt Moore, Ripley
Andrew Vickers, St. Albans
Brayden Rollyson, Herbert Hoover
Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant
Trey Chapman, Herbert Hoover
--
2021 North Bears Roster
Christian Dove, East Hardy
Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills
Jett Cogar, Braxton County
Naieem Kearney, Martinsburg
Garrett Conaway, North Marion
Bryson Lucas, Robert C Byrd
Chase Henson, Spring Mills
Hayden Moore, Bridgeport
Anthony Smith, Martinsburg
Brock Robinette, Frankfort
TT Brooks, University
Sam Schuler, Parkersburg South
Dante Ramirez, Elkins
Brennan Boron, St. Marys
Dalton Flowers, John Marshall
Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park
Jansen Moreland, Frankfort
Sayveon Biafore, Liberty Harrison
Kevon Warren, Martinsburg
Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South
Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County
Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park
Gavin Root, Keyser
Deondre Crudup, Morgantown
Justin Rinehart, Musselman
Blaine Cogar, Braxton County
DJ Devinney, Doddridge County
Justin Waybright, Parkersburg
John Olako, Wheeling Park
Ethan Northcraft, Musselman
Kyler O’Conner, Oak Glen
Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South
Devin Hill, Bridgeport
Aiden Green, Fairmont
Jordan Brueck, Weir
Payton Hawkins, Lincoln