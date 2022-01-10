PARKERSBURG – Forty-five rebounds.
Think about that.
Forty-five.
That's a career for most basketball players.
However, Man High School's Jeremiah Harless pulled down an incredible 45 boards on Saturday night in the Hillbillies' 101-42 blowout win at Parkersburg Catholic.
It's a school record at Man. Harless smashed the previous all-time school rebound mark of 32 set last season by former Man player Jackson Tackett.
Harless finished with a double-double as he also scored 26 points along with seven assists and four blocked shots.
“He went off,” Man coach TJ Blevins said. “He got the 45. One thing about today's world is that everything is filmed. Last year when the record was set he told me that he was going to break it one day. Going into this season he reminded me again and said he was going to get that record. After the first quarter he had a lot of rebounds and he said he was going to break the record today. He said to keep him in the game. I saw how serious he was so I said, 'absolutely.' He's been a kid that's been with me since first grade.”
Blevins said Harless would have had 46 rebounds but was whistled for a foul while jumping for a ball and fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter.
“He had 21 rebounds at halftime,” Blevins said. “Jeremiah is a phenomenal athlete. That's the way he plays. He would have had 46 rebounds but they called a foul on him and he fouled out of the game.”
Caleb Blevins led the Billies in the scoring column with 29 points.
Aden Martin also pitched in double figures with 14 points. Zayden Sherod and Trey Brown also netted 11 points each for Man in the win.
For the Billies, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class A, it was the team's second straight 100-point performance. Man was coming off a 106-48 win over Richwood last Wednesday at Beckley in the New River CTC Invitational.
Man improved to 7-2 on the season with the win on Saturday. The Billies were ranked No. 3 in the state last week but jumped to the top spot this week in the coaches poll.
“We pulled everyone out of the game when we hit 80 points,” Coach Blevins said. “I told the kids that I can't tell the backup players to not score. Sherod came off the bench and within two minutes he hit three 3s and a layup and I said, 'daggone.' He was on fire. Everyone on the team gets along so well and everyone loves to play. We got back to the number one ranking and that's really big.”
The Billies, the defending Class A state champions, are scheduled to host Liberty-Raleigh on Thursday, then host Sherman on Jan. 18.
The homestand continues with a Jan. 21 home game against Wyoming East and another home contest against Mingo Central on Jan. 25.
MAN 106, RICHWOOD 48: Two days after destroying Tolsia by 54 points, the Man Hillbillies were at it again on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Man, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class A, had another offensive explosion as the Billies trounced Richwood, 106-48, in the New River CTC Invitational at Beckley.
The Billies, which sank 16 3-pointers in the rout, led by a commanding 61-18 score at halftime. Man had just put up 65 points at the half against Tolsia.
Man (6-2) was up 35-5 after the first quarter, mirroring the second quarter against the Rebels in which the Billies scorched the nets for 36 points.
Five Billies reached double digits in scoring as Caleb Blevins led the way with 26 points. Aden Martin netted 22, Trey Brown 18, Jordan Adams 14 and Jeremiah Harless 12.
Martin drilled six 3-pointers in the game. Blevins sank four, while Adams and Brown had two each. Miller and Sherod also nailed 3s.
Zayden Sherod added five points for Man. Colton Miller had three, while Brady Hall-Montgomery and Jayson Brown tallied two apiece.
Brayden Spencer led the Lumberjacks with 18 and Cooper Donahue scored 12.
–
2021-22 Man High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (7-2):
Dec. 8: Tolsia, W 72-38
Dec. 10: vs. East Ridge, Ky. (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), L 51-54 (OT)
Dec. 11: vs. Mount View (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), W 41-39
Dec. 18: vs. Buffalo (at King Coal Classic, Logan), W 73-50
Dec. 28: at Sherman, W 84-59
Dec. 30: at Mingo Central, L 55-58
Jan. 3: at Tolsia, W 90-36
Jan. 5: vs. Richwood (at Beckley), W 106-48
Jan. 7: Van, ppd.
Jan. 8: at Parkersburg Catholic, W 101-42
Jan. 13: Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9: at Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.