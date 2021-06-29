Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Man Hillbillies new logo 2021.jpg

The Man High School baseball team had a big season and that was reflective on this year's Class A All-State Team which was released on Tuesday, June 29.

Five Hillbillies were voted to the All-State Team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Caleb Blevins, a junior infielder, and Casey Hurley, a senior outfielder, were both on the First Team.

Cameran Frye, Josh Lambert and Ryan Cozart were all named Honorable Mention All-State.

Blevins hit a hefty .483 this season to lead Man. He also had three home runs, 21 RBIs, nine doubles and one triple. As a pitcher, he logged 12 innings and was 1-0.

Hurley had a .455 batting average this season with 30 RBIs, 16 doubles and two triples. On the mound, Hurley had a 3-1 record.

Frye batted .405 this season with 16 RBIs, two doubles and two triples. He had a 1-0 record as a pitcher.

Lambert hit .376 this year with 30 RBIs, 10 doubles and a triple. The 30 RBIs tied for team-high honors with Hurley.

Cozart, who has committed to play collegiate baseball at Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky, had a .357 batting average this season with 17 RBIs and two doubles. Cozart was 7-2 on the mound this season and worked a team-high 49 1/3 innings.

Man closed out the season with a 22-10 overall, falling 11-8 to Moorefield in the Class A state championship game on Saturday, June 26 at Charleston's Appalachian Power Park.

The Hillbillies downed Charleston Catholic, 7-3, in the state tourney opener.

Man had swept Wahama two games to none to take the regional championship, winning 4-0 and 5-1 over the White Falcons.

Man cruised in its sectional tourney, scoring shutout wins over Tolsia (18-0), Buffalo (10-0) and Sherman (11-0) to take the crown.

The Billies finished No. 2 in the state in the final Class A state rankings.

--

Class A All-State Baseball Team

First team

P — Jacob Hufford, Charleston Catholic, Sr.

P — Evan McDade, Greenbrier West, Sr.

P — Andrew Hazlewood, James Monroe, Sr.

P — Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated

C — Ethyn Barnitz, Wahama, Jr.

C — Tommy Davis, South Harrison, Sr.

IF — Isaac VanMeter, Moorefield, Sr. (captain)

IF — Josh Jenkins, Sherman, Jr.

IF — J.W. Armstrong, Charleston Catholic, Sr.

IF — Caleb Blevins, Man, Jr.

IF — Caleb Nutter, Buffalo, Jr.

OF — Casey Hurley, Man, Sr.

OF — Logan Ross, South Harrison, Sr.

OF — Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated, So.

UTIL — Cy Persinger, Midland Trail, Sr.

UTIL — Hayden Baldwin, Moorefield, Sr.

UTIL — Leewood Molessa, Williamstown, Sr.

UTIL — Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central, Jr.

Second team

P — Josh Thomaschek, South Harrison, So.

P — Jakob Smith, Buffalo, Sr.

P — Karson Reed, Moorefield, Jr.

P — Bryce Zuspan, Wahama, Fr.

C — Alex Miller, East Hardy, Sr.

C — Dylan Knight, Doddridge County, Sr.

IF — Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown, Fr.

IF — Holden Allen, Sherman, Jr.

IF — Cameron Kisamore, Pendleton County, Sr.

IF — Evan Sayre, Charleston Catholic, Sr. (captain)

IF — Nathan Haeberle, Cameron, Jr.

OF — Silas McKeever, Magnolia, Sr.

OF — Logan Fox, Summers County, Sr.

OF — Logan Roach, Wahama, So.

UTIL — Isaiah Gardner, Pendleton County, Sr.

UTIL — Christian Fluharty, Hundred, Jr.

UTIL — Brady Ankrom, Williamstown, Sr.

UTIL — Noah Boggs, Sherman, Sr.

Honorable mention

Andrew Anglin, Ravenswood; Dustin Bailey, Tolsia; Chase Barkley, Williamstown; Nik Blackburn, Tolsia; Jason Clayton, St. Marys; Seth Cullers, Petersburg; Garrett Cunningham, Ritchie County; Zach Feathers, South Harrison; Caden Hall, South Harrison; Justin Herrod, South Harrison; Gene Hutchinson, Notre Dame; Levi Jones, Summers County; Gabe Lopez, Notre Dame; Johnathan Mallow, Petersburg; Cody Moore, James Monroe; Quentin Owens, Ritchie County; Bo Persinger, Midland Trail; Cooper Ridgway, James Monroe; Cameron Taylor, Ravenswood; Chris Vines, Midland Trail; Josh Wilson, Tolsia; Mason Kisamore, Tucker County; Hunter Racey, Doddridge County; Ryan Cozart, Man; Cameran Frye, Man; Josh Lambert, Man; Jayden Moore, Moorefield, Bryce Hines, Moorefield; Matthew Jenkins, Moorefield.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com

Tags

Recommended for you