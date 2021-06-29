The Man High School baseball team had a big season and that was reflective on this year's Class A All-State Team which was released on Tuesday, June 29.
Five Hillbillies were voted to the All-State Team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Caleb Blevins, a junior infielder, and Casey Hurley, a senior outfielder, were both on the First Team.
Cameran Frye, Josh Lambert and Ryan Cozart were all named Honorable Mention All-State.
Blevins hit a hefty .483 this season to lead Man. He also had three home runs, 21 RBIs, nine doubles and one triple. As a pitcher, he logged 12 innings and was 1-0.
Hurley had a .455 batting average this season with 30 RBIs, 16 doubles and two triples. On the mound, Hurley had a 3-1 record.
Frye batted .405 this season with 16 RBIs, two doubles and two triples. He had a 1-0 record as a pitcher.
Lambert hit .376 this year with 30 RBIs, 10 doubles and a triple. The 30 RBIs tied for team-high honors with Hurley.
Cozart, who has committed to play collegiate baseball at Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky, had a .357 batting average this season with 17 RBIs and two doubles. Cozart was 7-2 on the mound this season and worked a team-high 49 1/3 innings.
Man closed out the season with a 22-10 overall, falling 11-8 to Moorefield in the Class A state championship game on Saturday, June 26 at Charleston's Appalachian Power Park.
The Hillbillies downed Charleston Catholic, 7-3, in the state tourney opener.
Man had swept Wahama two games to none to take the regional championship, winning 4-0 and 5-1 over the White Falcons.
Man cruised in its sectional tourney, scoring shutout wins over Tolsia (18-0), Buffalo (10-0) and Sherman (11-0) to take the crown.
The Billies finished No. 2 in the state in the final Class A state rankings.
--
Class A All-State Baseball Team
First team
P — Jacob Hufford, Charleston Catholic, Sr.
P — Evan McDade, Greenbrier West, Sr.
P — Andrew Hazlewood, James Monroe, Sr.
P — Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated
C — Ethyn Barnitz, Wahama, Jr.
C — Tommy Davis, South Harrison, Sr.
IF — Isaac VanMeter, Moorefield, Sr. (captain)
IF — Josh Jenkins, Sherman, Jr.
IF — J.W. Armstrong, Charleston Catholic, Sr.
IF — Caleb Blevins, Man, Jr.
IF — Caleb Nutter, Buffalo, Jr.
OF — Casey Hurley, Man, Sr.
OF — Logan Ross, South Harrison, Sr.
OF — Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated, So.
UTIL — Cy Persinger, Midland Trail, Sr.
UTIL — Hayden Baldwin, Moorefield, Sr.
UTIL — Leewood Molessa, Williamstown, Sr.
UTIL — Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central, Jr.
Second team
P — Josh Thomaschek, South Harrison, So.
P — Jakob Smith, Buffalo, Sr.
P — Karson Reed, Moorefield, Jr.
P — Bryce Zuspan, Wahama, Fr.
C — Alex Miller, East Hardy, Sr.
C — Dylan Knight, Doddridge County, Sr.
IF — Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown, Fr.
IF — Holden Allen, Sherman, Jr.
IF — Cameron Kisamore, Pendleton County, Sr.
IF — Evan Sayre, Charleston Catholic, Sr. (captain)
IF — Nathan Haeberle, Cameron, Jr.
OF — Silas McKeever, Magnolia, Sr.
OF — Logan Fox, Summers County, Sr.
OF — Logan Roach, Wahama, So.
UTIL — Isaiah Gardner, Pendleton County, Sr.
UTIL — Christian Fluharty, Hundred, Jr.
UTIL — Brady Ankrom, Williamstown, Sr.
UTIL — Noah Boggs, Sherman, Sr.
Honorable mention
Andrew Anglin, Ravenswood; Dustin Bailey, Tolsia; Chase Barkley, Williamstown; Nik Blackburn, Tolsia; Jason Clayton, St. Marys; Seth Cullers, Petersburg; Garrett Cunningham, Ritchie County; Zach Feathers, South Harrison; Caden Hall, South Harrison; Justin Herrod, South Harrison; Gene Hutchinson, Notre Dame; Levi Jones, Summers County; Gabe Lopez, Notre Dame; Johnathan Mallow, Petersburg; Cody Moore, James Monroe; Quentin Owens, Ritchie County; Bo Persinger, Midland Trail; Cooper Ridgway, James Monroe; Cameron Taylor, Ravenswood; Chris Vines, Midland Trail; Josh Wilson, Tolsia; Mason Kisamore, Tucker County; Hunter Racey, Doddridge County; Ryan Cozart, Man; Cameran Frye, Man; Josh Lambert, Man; Jayden Moore, Moorefield, Bryce Hines, Moorefield; Matthew Jenkins, Moorefield.