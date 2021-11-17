Editor’s note: This is Part II of a three-part feature on Man area legend Lionel Taylor. Part III will appear in next week’s Logan Banner print edition and on-line at www.loganbanner.com.
One word could describe the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s.
Iconic.
Pittsburgh’s “Steel Curtain” dynasty would take the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships in six years and Man area native Lionel Taylor would be along for the ride during the beginning stages of the era.
Around iconic players Terry Bradshaw, John Stallworth, Lynn Swann, Franco Harris, LC Greenwood, Rocky Bleier, Mel Blount, Jack Ham, Mean Joe Green and Jack Lambert, the Steelers would begin to build their dynasty.
More than 50 years after the beginning of the Steelers’ run, that impact is still felt.
Taylor, who had previously had a successful nine year professional career in the NFL/AFL, mostly with the Denver Broncos, served as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver coach for seven years (1970-76) and would earn two Super Bowl rings in 1974 and 1975.
Taylor, now 86 years old, retired and living in New Mexico, has one regret in looking back to his time with the Steelers.
“The dumbest thing I did was that I left,” Taylor joked.
Taylor had a successful playing career and is known most for making history in the 1961 season at Denver, being the first first wide receiver in professional football history to reach the 100-catch plateau for a season.
After he retired as a player following with 1968 season with the Houston Oilers, Taylor landed his first coaching job in 1970 at Pittsburgh as he was hired by head coach Chuck Noll.
“I had the greatest job in pro football,” Taylor said. “The best thing that ever happened is that I went with the right coach, Chuck Noll. He was perfect for me with me being a rookie coach.”
While Taylor was on staff, the Steelers won back-to-back championships in 1974 and 1975, beating the Minnesota Vikings, 16-6, in Super Bowl IX, then returning a year later to down the Dallas Cowboys, 21-17, in Super Bowl X.
Taylor was wide receivers coach for Swann and Stallworth, who had iconic pro careers.
Swann had a nine-year stint with the Steelers (1974-82), was a four-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time Pro Bowler, and closed out his career with 336 catches for 5,462 yards and 51 touchdowns.
Stallworth played 14 years in the NFL, all with the Steelers (1974-87), and racked up 8,723 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns. He also was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and also was a Super Bowl champion for four years.
Taylor also had Frank Lewis and Ron Shanklin in the Steelers’ talented receiving corps during his tenure.
“When you have Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Frank Lewis and Ron Shanklin all you do is throw the football and get the hell out of the way. All four All-Pros,” Taylor said. “I had the best four receivers in the NFL and the fifth guy, Reggie Garrett, went to my alma mater, New Mexico Highlands University and everyone gave me hell for keeping him. They said I was partial to him because he went to Highlands. He was a good fifth receiver.”
Swann made an acrobatic catch in the Super Bowl win over the Cowboys. Swann had been active in ballet and his catch went down in Super Bowl lore.
“Swann would just go up and get the ball. He was already an All-Pro before he did all of that bull (ballet),” Taylor quipped. “He rebounded the ball on passes kind of like a basketball player. He would go straight up.”
Led by Swann and Stallworth, the Steelers’ receiving corps was regarded at the time as the NFL’s best.
“They were all pretty damn good,” Taylor said. “I had talked with Stallworth a few weeks ago and he was talking about how people didn’t realize how good Frank Lewis was. Stallworth said, ‘I really wanted to run routes like Frank Lewis did.’ He was fantastic. Stallworth never loafed. He went full blast every time.”
The Steelers were outstanding on both sides of the ball.
Pittsburgh’s defensive line, made up of Greene, Greenwood, Ernie Holmes and Dwight White, was known as the ‘Steel Curtain,” and was feared across the NFL.
The Steelers had one of the most storied defenses in NFL history and helped turn the sad sack Steelers at the time into a championship team.
“There were a lot of characters on that team,” Taylor said. “We had Jack Lambert and Mel Blount who could talk more trash on the field than two people combined.”
Taylor’s first two years with the Steelers were rough after 5-9 and 6-8 finishes in 1970 and 1971.
Then came the magic of the 1972 season and the “Immaculate Reception” game, which turned the tide.
Down 7-6 to the Oakland Raiders in an AFC playoff game at Three Rivers Stadium and facing a fourth-and-10 on its own 40-yard line, the Steelers looked to be doomed.
Then came what NFL Films called the “Greatest Play of All time,” as Harris scooped up a deflected pass and raced into the end zone for the winning TD as the Steelers won 13-7.
It was the first ever playoff win in Pittsburgh history and helped jump-start the Steelers’ run. Pittsburgh would end up losing 21-17 at home the following week to the undefeated Miami Dolphins in the AFC championship game, but the play seemed to foreshadow what was to come.
Taylor said Bradshaw was the key to the Steelers’ turn-around.
“When Terry Bradshaw first came to the Steelers we were a piss poor team,” Taylor said. “Until we started to get some more ball players we were in trouble. Terry took a lot of BS. They said he was a dumb boy from Louisiana. Terry worked hard and was out there by himself a lot. We didn’t have any good receivers at first. Then once we put some players around him look at what he did. He’s one of the few players that went to all of those Super Bowls and never lost one.”
Taylor recalls a funny moment involving Bradshaw.
Known more as a traditional drop-back, pocket passer, the Steelers once tinkered with Bradshaw running the option offense.
That didn’t last long.
“We did that for about two plays,” Taylor joked. “The ball went right over their head, so that was the end of the option at Pittsburgh. Terry had never ran it before.”
The Steelers were gunning for a three-peat in 1976 but were stopped in the AFC championship game by John Madden’s Raiders, 24-7.
Following the ‘76 season, Taylor left the Steelers and went to Los Angeles, where he was a Rams’ assistant coach for five years (1977-81) and served as wide receivers coach and later the Offensive Coordinator.
As fate would have it, Taylor’s Rams reached Super Bowl XIV and would face his old Pittsburgh Steelers brethren. The Steelers would beat the Rams 31-19 at the Rose Bowl.
“Then the Steelers beat us in the Super Bowl when I was the Offensive Coordinator with the Rams. Boy, did they (the Steelers) give me hell,” Taylor quipped.
The NFL of the 1970s and 1980s was much different, and often was a much more physical and brutal brand of football.
During a game in the early 80s at Houston, Detroit Lions’ running back Billy Simms once jumped into the air and karate-kicked an Oilers’ defender to the head.
No penalty was called and no fines were levied.
Also much different was the ticket prices.
These days, you’d be lucky to find a decent Super Bowl ticket for any less than $2,000 apiece.
“Guess what? The first Super Bowl I was in, the tickets were $20 each. I had about 40 tickets. Now I can’t even get two,” Taylor said with chuckle.
While he was with the Rams, Taylor once rubbed elbows with former UCLA basketball star and NBA great Bill Walton, who asked him about getting some Rams tickets. LA played then at the LA Coliseum, a 100,000-seat behemoth.
“Bill Walton, who had been with UCLA, had come to camp and was rehabbing his knee with the Rams at our training center. So I gave Bill some tickets to the LA Coliseum,” Taylor said. “I didn’t know where the seats were. So the next week I saw Bill and he said, ‘Damn, Lionel, I was way up there. Had I not been up there with a guy who had a radio I would not have known what the hell was going on.’ He was so high up there in the stands.”
Following his stint with the Rams, Taylor’s coaching career took him to many places.
He was the wide receiver’s coach at Oregon State (1982-83) and then the head coach at Texas Southern (1984-88) before returning to the NFL in 1989-90 as the Cleveland Browns’ tight ends coach.
Then for four years, Taylor headed to Europe and was a coach with the London Monarchs of the fledgling World League of American Football, later rebranded as NFL Europe.
He was the Monarchs’ Offensive Coordinator in 1995 and 1996 and the head coach in 1997 and 1998 before retiring.
“It was fun and I had a free reign to whatever I wanted to do,” Taylor said of his stint in London. “We had Brad Johnson who was a heck of a quarterback. He went on to win the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay. We had some good players and some guys who were just happy to be there. The guys worked their butts off. The WLAF was a developmental league. They would send you a big kid who was as defensive lineman and they wanted us to make him into an offensive guard. It was hard to develop players in three months.”
Taylor talks about his playing days with the Bears, Broncos and Oilers in next week’s Logan Banner.