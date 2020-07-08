Twin brothers Caleb and Sam Milton have always been teammates.
The graduated Man High School seniors will continue to be at the collegiate level as the Milton brothers signed a national letter of intent to play collegiate baseball at WVU Tech.
Both were also top football players at Man. Caleb was Man’s quarterback, while Sam was a top wide receiver.
Man senior Caleb Frazier and former Man player Cameron Simpson, a 2017 Man High School graduate, had earlier signed on to play at Alice Lloyd College.
Man’s Dylan McCormick, a graduated senior, had signed with the Eagles back in the fall.
“So we will have five baseball players going to play in college,” Man baseball coach Mike Crosby said. “Sam was my leadoff hitter and center fielder while Caleb was the right fielder. Both pitched a little bit as well. We had a very good outfield with Zach Frye playing in left field. Zach is going to play college football.”
Crosby said the Miltons will fit in well at WVU Tech.
“Both are very athletic,” Crosby said. “If I would have had them just for baseball year round they could have been some of the best Man has ever had. Their athletic skill set is that good. They have that opportunity now at Tech to just focus on baseball now year round. I would never tell a kid to just play one sport but since they are now at Tech and playing baseball I think they will improve at a rapid rate into something special because they are not going to quit. Everything that they do they raise the level of play around them because they work so hard.”
Crosby said there is a learning curve adjusting to college baseball, college academics and college life but said the Miltons will do well.
“I think it will take a little while to get their feet wet like all freshmen,” he said. “College baseball is tough. I think they will have their ups and downs their first year but then they will start getting used to it. By the time of their sophomore and junior years they will be fine. They are both so coachable and both work so hard.”
The Milton’s signed on Sunday at the Justin McCoy Memorial Park in the Man area.
WVU Tech’s baseball team is coached by Lawrence Nesselrodt.
Several Logan County baseball players have made their way to WVU Tech over the years.
The latest was Chapmanville’s Trey Dalton, a left-handed pitcher who closed out his collegiate career with the Golden Bears this year.
The 2020 season was cut short back in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. WVU Tech had a 7-16 record when everything was shut down.
The Golden Bears last played on March 7 at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, beating Brescia University, 11-6, and then falling 8-5 to Fisher College.
WVU Tech, located at Beckley, is an NAIA school and a member of the River Sates Conference, formerly known as the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC).
The league has 13 members in Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
WVU Tech is the lone West Virginia school.