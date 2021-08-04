MAN — The Man High School football team has lost brothers Josh and Jayden Moody.
The two, both starters last year for the Hillbillies, have transferred to Bourbon County High School, a Class AAAA school located in Paris, Kentucky, in the Central Kentucky Bluegrass.
Josh Moody, a speedy 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior, was Man’s starting tailback last year and was expected to start again this fall and be a key contributor for the Billies.
Last year, Moody rushed for 322 yards on 62 carries and scored a touchdown for the 4-4 Billies. He missed some action due to injury.
Jayden Moody, a junior defensive back, saw most of his action on the defensive side of the ball last year and recorded 32 total tackles and an interception.
Bourbon County’s football team is coached by third-year mentor David Jones, who has southern West Virginia ties. Jones, a Matewan native, played his collegiate football at the University of Kentucky.
Jones said the Moodys can help his team.
“Absolutely,” he said. “Both of their talent is next level stuff. When they got here they were very raw. They both have learned a lot and have been taking 100 leaps forward.”
The Colonels were just 1-6 last season under Jones, beating Anderson County, 41-21, on Oct. 9 for their lone win of the fall.
Jones led Bourbon County to a 4-7 season in 2019, including a 43-23 first-round playoff loss to Lexington Catholic.
Jones played as a wide receiver and a defensive back at Kentucky for four years from 2005-08.
PRACTICES UNDER WAY: Regular preseason practices began on Monday for Man, Logan and Chapmanville.
The Tigers, Wildcats and Billies just recently finished up their three-week summer practice periods in July. The three-week period was moved from June to July this year due to the high school baseball season running later this year into the last week of June.
All three teams played an abbreviated and delayed football season a year ago, which was disrupted by COVID-19 concerns.
Man had a break even .500 season at 4-4.
Logan was 2-4, winning its last two games after an 0-4 start.
Chapmanville played just five games and had a 2-3 record.
The Billies open the season on Aug. 27 at home against Logan. Chapmanville hits the road at Sissonville in a Cardinal Conference game the same night.
WILDCAT TURNAROUND: Logan hopes to turn it around this fall as former coach Gary Mullins comes back on board.
In the prior Mullins stint spanning 2004-16, he led the Wildcats to five out of the school’s all-time six playoff appearances and won 61 games.
The watershed season of 2013 in which the Wildcats went 7-4, was the last time Logan had a winning season and was able to reach the playoffs.
It’s been a struggle since.
In the four seasons since Mullins’ departure, the Wildcats have gone just a combined 9-27 under James Toth and Jimmy Sheppard.
Mullins and the Wildcats hope to end the seven-year losing season drought this fall.
“We’re looking forward to competing,” he said. “We’re installing a new offense and a new defense so it’s extra important for us to be able to have this time to see what’s working and see what we need to work on. So we’re looking forward to this season for sure.”
SECOND STINTS: Gary Mullins is the third coach in Logan High School football history to have a reboot or second stint as head coach of the Wildcats.
Way back in 1924 in Logan’s first ever season George Hill led Logan to an 8-2 record. Then after two seasons away, he came back in 1927-28 to lead LHS to a 16-11-2 mark.
Herb Royer had three stints as Logan’s football coach.
He went 25-3-1 in 1939-41, 4-6 in 1946 and 13-4-3 in 1951-52.
PRESEASON SCRIMMAGES SET: All three Logan County teams have their preseason scrimmages set.
Man is set to open the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 14 with a 9 am preseason game at Class AAA George Washington.
Man had scrimmaged the Patriots for several years but ended up playing GW at home last season in the first ever regular season meeting. Man lost 34-7.
Man’s second preseason game is still undetermined.
Both of Logan’s preseason games are at home — Aug. 14 vs. Clay County and Aug. 20 vs. Tug Valley and Wahama. Both start at 6:30 p.m.
Logan played Tug Valley in the chaotic 2020 season and lost 22-12 at Naugatuck in a game that was not originally on the schedule. It was the first ever regular season meeting between the Wildcats and the Panthers.
Chapmanville hosts Wyoming East on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. in its first preseason game, then plays Aug. 20 at Clay County in its second scrimmage in another 6 p.m. start.