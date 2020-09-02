Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MAN – Man High School's Josh Moody had a phenomenal freshman season with the Hillbillies last season.

Going into his sophomore year, Moody hopes to be even better.

He's getting statewide notice as he was named to the Charleston Gazette-Mail Preseason All-State Football Team.

Moody, who plays running back on offense and is a defensive back on defense, was named All-State by the media to the Second-Team Defense.

Last year on the offensive side of the ball, Moody rushed for 528 yards on 60 carries and scored 10 touchdowns in Man's running backs by committee platoon system. Moody can also be deployed at wide receiver in different offensive sets.

On defense, Moody was on of the top players in the secondary for the Hillbillies.

On the Second-Team Offense was Mingo Central senior quarterback Daylin Goad and Tug Valley senior wide receiver Caleb May.

Some Cardinal Conference players were also honored.

Poca High School's Ethan Payne, a senior running back and last year's Kennedy Award winner, was on the First-Team Offense.

Poca's Toby Payne, Ethan's brother and a junior linebacker, was on the First-Team Defense along with Winfield senior linebacker John Covert.

Also, Wyoming East High School senior linebacker Caleb Bower, was named to the Second-Team Defense.

---

2020 Gazette-Mail Preseason All-State Football Team

First-team offense

QB -- R.T. Alexander, George Washington 6-3  175  Sr.

RB -- Ethan Payne, Poca                  6-1  210  Sr.

RB -- Naieem Kearney, Martinsburg  5-8  175  Sr.

RB -- Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland   5-9  213  Sr.

RB -- Noah Brown, Greenbrier West  6-3  220  Sr.

OL -- Caleb Bryan, Wheeling Park     6-5  265  Sr.

OL -- Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley      6-7  265  Sr.

OL -- Devin Hill, Bridgeport              6-2  275  Sr.

OL -- Xavier Bausley, South Charleston 6-5  295  Jr.

OL -- Bryce Biggs, Spring Valley       6-6  275  Sr.

WR -- Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park 5-7  150  Sr.

WR -- Kayson Nealy, Fairmont Senior  6-0  150  Jr.

UT -- Blake Hartman, Musselman    5-11  225  Sr.

K -- Michael Hughes, George Washington 6-0  135  Sr.

First-team defense

DL -- Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston 6-3  240  Sr.

DL -- Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland    6-0  240  Jr.     

DL -- Eli Archer, Huntington                6-4  220  Sr.

DL -- Derick Flack, Bluefield                6-5  341  Sr.

LB -- Chase Henson, Spring Mills      5-10  180  Sr.

LB -- Zion Powell, Keyser                   6-0  170  Sr.

LB -- John Covert, Winfield                 6-1  225  Sr.

LB -- Toby Payne, Poca                      6-3  205  Jr. 

DB -- Kevon Warren, Martinsburg      5-10  187  Sr.

DB -- Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd   6-1  210  Jr.

DB -- Devin Jackson, Huntington        6-0  175  Sr.

DB -- Anthony Smith, Martinsburg      6-0  170  Sr.

UT -- Gage Patterson, Oak Glen          5-9  150  Sr.

P -- Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield             5-8  175  Sr.

Second-team offense

QB -- Daylin Goad, Mingo Central        6-2  220  Sr.

RB -- Atticus Goodson, Independence   6-0  198  Jr.

RB -- Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South 6-0  195  Sr.

RB -- Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen     5-10  175  Sr.

OL -- Ethan Northcraft, Musselman     6-2  260  Sr.

OL -- Corbin Turney, University          6-3  270  Sr.

OL -- Leewood Molessa, Williamstown 6-3  232  Sr.

OL -- Chris Hudson, Capital              6-4  235  Sr.

OL -- Jakob Zittle, Martinsburg           6-0  220  Sr.

WR -- Tariq Miller, North Marion        5-10  160  Jr.

WR -- Caleb May, Tug Valley             5-10  150  Sr.

WR -- KJ Taylor, Capital                   5-10  160  Sr.

UT -- Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior   6-0  175  Sr.

K -- Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park     5-10  150  Sr.

Second-team defense

DL -- Garrett Conaway, North Marion   6-3  210  Sr.

DL -- Drae Allen, Keyser                    5-9  190  Sr.

DL -- Kyler O'Connor, Oak Glen          6-0  200  Sr.

DL -- Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant         5-11  210  Sr.

LB -- J.D. Love, Bridgeport                 5-9  185  Sr.

LB -- Caleb Bower, Wyoming East     5-10  185  Sr.

LB -- Justin Rhinehart, Musselman     5-10  180  Sr.

LB -- Christian Gist, Capital                6-1  210  Sr.

DB -- Juwaun Green, Bluefield          5-11  155  Sr.

DB -- Jordan Waterhouse, Wheeling Central 6-0  160  Sr.

DB -- Hunter Jenkins, Doddridge County 5-8  145  Sr.

DB -- Josh Moody, Man                     5-9  156  So.

UT -- Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland    6-0  185  Jr.

P -- John McConnell, Morgantown       6-4  190  Sr.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com