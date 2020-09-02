MAN – Man High School's Josh Moody had a phenomenal freshman season with the Hillbillies last season.
Going into his sophomore year, Moody hopes to be even better.
He's getting statewide notice as he was named to the Charleston Gazette-Mail Preseason All-State Football Team.
Moody, who plays running back on offense and is a defensive back on defense, was named All-State by the media to the Second-Team Defense.
Last year on the offensive side of the ball, Moody rushed for 528 yards on 60 carries and scored 10 touchdowns in Man's running backs by committee platoon system. Moody can also be deployed at wide receiver in different offensive sets.
On defense, Moody was on of the top players in the secondary for the Hillbillies.
On the Second-Team Offense was Mingo Central senior quarterback Daylin Goad and Tug Valley senior wide receiver Caleb May.
Some Cardinal Conference players were also honored.
Poca High School's Ethan Payne, a senior running back and last year's Kennedy Award winner, was on the First-Team Offense.
Poca's Toby Payne, Ethan's brother and a junior linebacker, was on the First-Team Defense along with Winfield senior linebacker John Covert.
Also, Wyoming East High School senior linebacker Caleb Bower, was named to the Second-Team Defense.
2020 Gazette-Mail Preseason All-State Football Team
First-team offense
QB -- R.T. Alexander, George Washington 6-3 175 Sr.
RB -- Ethan Payne, Poca 6-1 210 Sr.
RB -- Naieem Kearney, Martinsburg 5-8 175 Sr.
RB -- Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland 5-9 213 Sr.
RB -- Noah Brown, Greenbrier West 6-3 220 Sr.
OL -- Caleb Bryan, Wheeling Park 6-5 265 Sr.
OL -- Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley 6-7 265 Sr.
OL -- Devin Hill, Bridgeport 6-2 275 Sr.
OL -- Xavier Bausley, South Charleston 6-5 295 Jr.
OL -- Bryce Biggs, Spring Valley 6-6 275 Sr.
WR -- Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park 5-7 150 Sr.
WR -- Kayson Nealy, Fairmont Senior 6-0 150 Jr.
UT -- Blake Hartman, Musselman 5-11 225 Sr.
K -- Michael Hughes, George Washington 6-0 135 Sr.
First-team defense
DL -- Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston 6-3 240 Sr.
DL -- Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland 6-0 240 Jr.
DL -- Eli Archer, Huntington 6-4 220 Sr.
DL -- Derick Flack, Bluefield 6-5 341 Sr.
LB -- Chase Henson, Spring Mills 5-10 180 Sr.
LB -- Zion Powell, Keyser 6-0 170 Sr.
LB -- John Covert, Winfield 6-1 225 Sr.
LB -- Toby Payne, Poca 6-3 205 Jr.
DB -- Kevon Warren, Martinsburg 5-10 187 Sr.
DB -- Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd 6-1 210 Jr.
DB -- Devin Jackson, Huntington 6-0 175 Sr.
DB -- Anthony Smith, Martinsburg 6-0 170 Sr.
UT -- Gage Patterson, Oak Glen 5-9 150 Sr.
P -- Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield 5-8 175 Sr.
Second-team offense
QB -- Daylin Goad, Mingo Central 6-2 220 Sr.
RB -- Atticus Goodson, Independence 6-0 198 Jr.
RB -- Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South 6-0 195 Sr.
RB -- Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen 5-10 175 Sr.
OL -- Ethan Northcraft, Musselman 6-2 260 Sr.
OL -- Corbin Turney, University 6-3 270 Sr.
OL -- Leewood Molessa, Williamstown 6-3 232 Sr.
OL -- Chris Hudson, Capital 6-4 235 Sr.
OL -- Jakob Zittle, Martinsburg 6-0 220 Sr.
WR -- Tariq Miller, North Marion 5-10 160 Jr.
WR -- Caleb May, Tug Valley 5-10 150 Sr.
WR -- KJ Taylor, Capital 5-10 160 Sr.
UT -- Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior 6-0 175 Sr.
K -- Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park 5-10 150 Sr.
Second-team defense
DL -- Garrett Conaway, North Marion 6-3 210 Sr.
DL -- Drae Allen, Keyser 5-9 190 Sr.
DL -- Kyler O'Connor, Oak Glen 6-0 200 Sr.
DL -- Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant 5-11 210 Sr.
LB -- J.D. Love, Bridgeport 5-9 185 Sr.
LB -- Caleb Bower, Wyoming East 5-10 185 Sr.
LB -- Justin Rhinehart, Musselman 5-10 180 Sr.
LB -- Christian Gist, Capital 6-1 210 Sr.
DB -- Juwaun Green, Bluefield 5-11 155 Sr.
DB -- Jordan Waterhouse, Wheeling Central 6-0 160 Sr.
DB -- Hunter Jenkins, Doddridge County 5-8 145 Sr.
DB -- Josh Moody, Man 5-9 156 So.
UT -- Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland 6-0 185 Jr.
P -- John McConnell, Morgantown 6-4 190 Sr.