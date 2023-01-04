HINTON — Head coach TJ Blevins and his team of Billies are still in a shooting slump after a lopsided 72-26 loss against the Summers County Bobcats on Dec. 27 at Coach Wayne Ryan Court.
Man only shot 22% from the field on the night hitting only 10-of-45 shots attempted. Caleb Vance led the scoring chart for the Billie’s with 11-points while Michael Ward had 7-points. Two of the Bobcats made it to double digits with Brandon Isaac leading the way with 20-points and Cruz Testerman with 18.
It was a slow night all game long for the Billies. Man would be held scoreless after a Vance 3-pointer that tied the game up early in the first but would not have another shot to fall in the final seconds of the quarter making it a 16-6 ballgame heading into the second.
The Bobcats would outscore the Billie’s by 17-points going into halftime with a 38-11 lead.
Man would not have a quarter where they reached double figures in scoring.
The Billies would also be outmatched in the rebounding as they were only able to snag 25 boards compared to the Bobcat’s 44. Michael Judy led the Bobcats with 10 while Chris Isaacs had six for the Billies.
The deficit was too large for the Billes to be able to recover from and the Bobcats cruised to a 46-point victory by the end of the night.
Man is now on a four-game losing streak but will look to get back into action against the Tolsia Rebels on Jan. 4 at Man Memorial Gymnasium.
Scoring by Quarters
MHS: 6 5 7 8 — 26
SCHS: 16 22 11 23 — 72
Scoring stats
MHS: C. Vance 11, T. Ward 7, C. Miller 3, C. Gerace 3 C. Isaacs 2
SCHS: B. Isaac 20, C. Testerman 18, R. Oliveros 8, M. Judy 8, E. Erenberg 7, W. Dodson 4, S. Whitt 3, Mann 2, B. Lane 2