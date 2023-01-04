Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HINTON — Head coach TJ Blevins and his team of Billies are still in a shooting slump after a lopsided 72-26 loss against the Summers County Bobcats on Dec. 27 at Coach Wayne Ryan Court.

Man only shot 22% from the field on the night hitting only 10-of-45 shots attempted. Caleb Vance led the scoring chart for the Billie’s with 11-points while Michael Ward had 7-points. Two of the Bobcats made it to double digits with Brandon Isaac leading the way with 20-points and Cruz Testerman with 18.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

