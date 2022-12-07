Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s football team has accepted an invitation to the Myrtle Beach Bowl and will face Connecticut on Dec. 19 in Conway, South Carolina, the Sun Belt announced Sunday afternoon.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be played at Brooks Stadium, a 20,000-seat facility located on the campus of Coastal Carolina, and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

