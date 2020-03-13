FRISCO, Texas — At noon on Thursday, Conference USA announced that it had canceled its men’s and women’s basketball championships because of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
By 1 p.m., Conference USA announced that it was suspending all spring sports in conjunction with updated findings and information regarding the spreading of the coronavirus.
Then, at 4:16 p.m., the NCAA put out a message on social media that it had canceled all remaining winter and spring championships.
“The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA included in a written statement.
It continued a whirlwind of a few days for the landscape of the sports world in light of the coronavirus and the World Health Organization’s assertion that it is now a pandemic.
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick, who was in Frisco, Texas, for the basketball tournaments also was involved in Conference USA’s meetings on how to move forward. C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod hedaed the meetings.
Hamrick said the drastic change in the landscape of collegiate sports — from Wednesday’s start of the Conference USA Tournament to a full cancellation just 24 hours later — is unprecedented and has left all officials wondering what the next step might be.
“Uncertainty is a very powerful word, and I think everybody is uncertain about where this is going to go.”
Hamrick said Conference USA’s meeting took place about 10 a.m. central time (11 a.m. Eastern) and that the league officials and athletic directors made the decision to cancel the tournament. It was during that meeting that discussions began about the proper course to take with other sports and their travel, which led to the postponement of spring sports as well.
“Things are changing by the minute on this whole situation,” Hamrick said. “We had to address some situations where teams were traveling this weekend. Is it right to put one of your spring sports in a position to compete when you just canceled your basketball tournament?
“We had to find some consistency with what we’re trying to accomplish, which is the health and well-being of our student-athletes. That decision was based on information that we have received from professionals.”
Hamrick added that the timing of the decision on Thursday morning was imperative, based on many Conference USA teams traveling later in the day. Marshall’s baseball team was actually on buses en route to the airport to fly to Houston for the Conference USA season-opener at Rice when instructed to turn around because the series had been canceled.
When speaking on the matter at 3 p.m., Hamrick added that spring sports are currently allowed to practice and that spring football will commence as scheduled on Sunday afternoon.
However, that was before the NCAA’s announcement to cancel all winter and spring championships, which came just more than an hour later.
When asked about how the NCAA’s decision later in the afternoon factors into the decision to continue with practices, Hamrick again cited the fluid nature of the situation.
“At this point, we’ll just have to assess and evaluate the situation at our institution and within our conference and see where we will go,” Hamrick said.
Hamrick added that there were not advanced talks during the meeting about the potential cancellation of spring sports or what that could potentially mean eligibility-wise for players moving forward.
“We didn’t get into a lot of that detail,” Hamrick said. “We will, but we just wanted to make sure that we get a good grasp of everything.”
As afternoon went into evening, Hamrick said he was still awaiting word from the university’s contracted charter company on a flight back from here for the Thundering Herd men’s and women’s basketball team and its traveling party, which includes school officials, cheerleaders, band members and others.
With many programs from all conferences dealing with similar issues, Hamrick said getting the schedule lined out with the charter company is no easy task.
“We’re trying to get the charter here so we can get out of here as quick as possible,” Hamrick said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to leave here (Friday).”