HUNTINGTON — Marshall and Appalachian State have agreed to face each other on Saturday, September 19 in Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the two schools announced Monday.
The game time will be set a later date.
As a result of this matchup, the Thundering Herd will make a return to trip to Boone, North Carolina on Sept. 8, 2029. The two schools will also meet in Boone on September 25, 2021 and in Huntington on Sept. 17, 2022 in a series that was announced in June of 2015.
The Mountaineers won three consecutive Football Championship Series (FCS) national championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007 and won at least a share of the Southern Conference title 12 times between 1986 and 2012.
Appalachian has since moved to the FBS ranks and has won at least a share of the Sun Belt Conference crown in each of the last four seasons and has been ranked nationally the past two years.
The Thundering Herd and Mountaineers met several times during their days as SoCon members, with ASU holding a 14-8 edge in the all-time series.
“We have an outstanding team coming to Huntington,” said Marshall’s Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “We have a long history and it is a game our fans will enjoy. We’re disappointed that Pittsburgh and Boise State are not able to come to Marshall this season, but we’re excited to secure, at this late date, a Top 25 team in Appalachian State that will visit Huntington.”
The athletics department has been in regular contact with university, local and state officials to develop guidelines and procedures for fan attendance at its 2020 home games. Further information on that front will be communicated as it comes available.