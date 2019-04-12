HUNTINGTON - One of the lingering questions as Marshall University football turned the page from 2018 to 2019 was "How will Marshall overcome the loss of wide receiver Tyre Brady?"
On Sunday night, Marshall secured a talent to aid in figuring out the answer.
Tavin Richardson, a graduate transfer from the University of Kentucky, committed to playing for the Thundering Herd in his final season of eligibility in 2019.
The commitment was first reported by HerdNation.com.
Richardson comes to Marshall with 39 games of experience for Kentucky - 25 of them in a starting role, including 12 of 13 games in the 2018 season.
During his career with the Wildcats, Richardson hauled in 49 passes for 645 yards and a touchdown.
After a strong sophomore year, last season was a struggle for Richardson as he caught just 13 passes for 114 yards and zero touchdowns with Kentucky emphasizing the run.
For Richardson, who put his name in the NCAA transfer portal in January, a new start was needed at a place where the passing game was going to be a central figure.
That's where the marriage of Richardson and Marshall came into light.
Marshall has an open offensive scheme behind offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey and a talented quarterback returning in Isaiah Green, but Brady - his top target in 2018 -- is gone after graduation.
The Herd offense needed an experienced target to run opposite Obi Obialo and they found one in Richardson, who is looking to return to the form of his 2017 sophomore season when he was Kentucky's second-leading receiver with 27 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown.
Richardson, a 6-3, 207-pound target from Greer, South Carolina, is not unfamiliar with Marshall, having been offered by the Herd out of Byrnes High School in the Class of 2015.
According to HerdNation, Marshall wide receivers coach Dallas Baker was pivotal in getting Richardson to join the program over offers from other schools.
In addition to Richardson's announcement, Marshall received another pair of commitments Sunday from a Dwyer (Florida) High School duo: linebacker Dan Foster, Jr., and safety Jojo Evans, Jr., following weekend visits.
Foster and Evans are Class of 2019 commits, but are expected to join the program as non-qualifiers.
Foster is a 6-2, 230-pound linebacker who could move to defensive end while Evans is a 6-1, 196-pound safety who was ranked as the No. 23 prospect in ESPN West Palm 106.3 FM's Top 63 for the 2018 season.