Former Marshall head football coach Jack Lengyel performs the coin flip for Marshall’s season opener against Navy in 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Lengyel is among this year’s Marshall University Athletics Hall of Fame inductees.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Athletics Hall of Fame Committee announced Thursday its 2022 induction class for the Hall of Fame, which includes inductees from nine different sports and one legendary coach.
“One of the best things you get to do as a Director of Athletics is call those who are set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” said Marshall AD Christian Spears. “They have achieved something that brings true recognition to themselves, their school and their families, not to mention those who they competed with and against.”
The 2022 inductees are Stefanie Cook-Lewis (Softball and Women’s Soccer), Sarah Crandall-Fletcher (Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field), Vinny Curry (Football), Carrie Hinkle (softball), Jody Lambert (women’s basketball and volleyball), Kim Nutter (men’s cross country and track and field), Dave Tabor (men’s cross country and track and field), Travis Young (men’s basketball), and coach of the Young Thundering Herd football team Jack Lengyel.
The annual Hall of Fame dinner is scheduled Friday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m., in the Don Morris Room of the Marshall University Memorial Student Center.
The department will also honor three members of the 2021 Hall of Fame Class that were unable to attend last year’s ceremony, including Bill Noe (men’s swimming and diving), Jalicia Ross (volleyball) and Steve Sciullo (football).
Tickets are $35 each and are available through the Marshall University Ticket Office in the lobby of the Cam Henderson Center, at HerdZone.com or by calling 1-800-THE-HERD. Tickets purchased after September 2 will be $45.
The Hall members will be guests of the Marshall M Club at the club’s tailgate at the southwest corner of Joan C. Edwards Stadium, prior the Thundering Herd’s September 3 football game versus Norfolk State. The class will be introduced to the stadium crowd in a pregame ceremony.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.