HUNTINGTON — For many older fans in the capacity crowd at George T. Smailes Field on Tuesday, it had been 33 years since they witnessed what they were watching on the field.
It was Marshall and West Virginia playing baseball against each other in Huntington — something that had not happened since April 5, 1988.
Marshall’s players made sure that those fans left with a memory or two on Tuesday, dominating from the onset as seven pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 7-1 win.
Marshall head coach Jeff Waggoner said he didn’t know what impact WVU had on his team’s edge, but he was happy to see the excitement out of his group that he’d been waiting for all season.
“This team came out with a fire and an edge about them that they weren’t going to lose,” Waggoner said. “That’s something we’ve lacked. Man, I’m proud of them, the way they came out and bounced back from a tough weekend.”
The win not only snapped a three-game losing streak for Marshall (4-7), but it also snapped the Herd’s seven-game skid to the Mountaineers, which dated back to April 28, 2015, when Marshall got a 3-2 win over WVU in Charleston.
Originally, the teams were supposed to meet March 9, but COVID-19 issues wiped that game out. However, last week, the teams inked a home-and-home series with the first game — Tuesday’s — in Huntington.
Marshall catcher Kyle Schaefer said once his team saw West Virginia back on the schedule, the message was clear among all on the team.
“We want to come out and show them that we’re not the little brother over here,” Schaefer said. “We can hang with them. It definitely brought our energy level up today.”
Schaefer played a large part in breaking the game open as he lifted a three-run home run to right field that stayed just inside the foul line in the third inning that made it 4-0.
“I saw it go up and I know how this field plays,” Schaefer said. “It was leaning a little right, so I tried to lean left so it would keep it fair.”
Schaefer was also behind the plate with a bird’s-eye view of the Herd’s pitching effort, which did not allow a hit until the sixth inning.
The tone was set for the strong pitching performance by starter Ryan Capuano, who went 3⅓ innings and got some strong defensive play behind him, including a double play to get out of the second inning.
Capuano, who has started against the Mountaineers before, said his goal from the onset was simple: be aggressive.
“Pound the zone with fastballs,” Capuano said. “Just try and try to get ahead in the count and establish the fastball and working off that. Getting ahead in the count helps a lot.”
From an offensive standpoint, the tone was set by Marshall’s Geordon Blanton in the game’s first at-bat.
Blanton sent a 2-1 pitch from West Virginia starter Tyler Strechay deep over the left-field wall to start the game’s scoring.
“We had Cap go out and get the first three outs so we could come in and hit, and Geo leads it off with a bomb,” Schaefer said. “You can’t write it up any better than that. That got the boys going.”
Waggoner said the win was a great boost for the Herd, who is scheduled to start conference play at Florida Atlantic this weekend.
“That’s the team we have — the way we ran the bases, the way the pitchers tagged the zone, the approaches at the plate,” Waggoner said. “It was just a fun team to be around today and that’s something we’ve got to continue to do. Hopefully, they understand that and they feel that, and that’s the team that they come out every day in practice, so we can get on a roll.
West Virginia’s Matt McCormick got the Mountaineers’ first hit with two outs in the sixth on a single up the middle on an offering from Marshall’s Ayden Hodges.
The Mountaineers then got on the scoreboard in the top of the eighth on an infield single to the right side by Tyler Doanes, plating Braden Barry.
West Virginia (8-8) was without coach Randy Mazey, who is tending to family matters regarding to son, Weston, who was injured in a baseball-related collision.