HD Media
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Marshall baseball rallied from an early four-run deficit, but UAB scored the go-ahead run in the eighth and made it stand up in a 6-5 series-clinching win.
With the loss, Marshall falls to 23-20 on the year and 10-11 in Conference USA. UAB improved to 19-25 and 6-15 in C-USA.
UAB scored the game-winner when Nathan Anthes hit a sacrifice fly that knocked in Tyler Tolbert, whom had stolen second and advanced to third on an error.
Marshall looked to rally after collecting three straight singles with two outs in the top of the ninth, but a drive to center off the bat of Geordon Blanton was snagged to end the game.
The catch ended what was an exciting contest between the two teams.
UAB jumped out to a 4-0 lead, scoring three runs in the first and one run in the second inning.
However, Marshall rallied with three runs in the top of the sixth to reduce the deficit.
UAB's lone run in the bottom of the sixth made it a two-run game, but Raul Cabrera lined a single two score Andrew Zban and Luke Edwards to knot the game up.
Cabrera finished 3-for-4 in the contest.