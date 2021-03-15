MACON, Ga. – Marshall baseball (3-4) mashes five home runs in a 19-9 rout of the Mercer Bears (5-9) on Sunday in Macon, Ga., to win the road series.
John Cheatwood recorded his first win of the season.
“The players put in a lot of work this week and it was great to see them rewarded for their efforts,” Marshall baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner said after the series win. “We need the same focus and preparation this week to be ready for a 14-1 Southern Illinois team.”
Marshall wasted no time getting on the board as shortstop Geordon Blanton led off with a walk and center fielder Luke Edwards blasted the third pitch he saw over the left-field fence to go on top 2-0.
First basemen Zach Inskeep then reached on a wild pitch after striking out, third baseman Peter Hutzal singled and catcher Ryan Leitch walked to load the bases with one out. Right fielder Jordon Billups grounded out to second, but scored Inskeep and designated hitter Kyle Schaefer followed it up with a two-out, three-run homer to put Marshall up 6-0 after the top of the first.
Mercer scored three runs off Herd starting pitcher Zac Addkison in the bottom half of the inning to cut the Herd lead to 6-3.
Leitch continued with a hot bat for MU as he hit a two-run, home run to left, scoring Hutzal and giving the visitors an 8-3 advantage in the top of the second. Addkison settled down in the bottom of second inning by striking out a Bear and giving up just an unearned run.
In Addkison’s final inning of work, he worked around a leadoff single to retire the side in the bottom of third to keep the score 8-4.
The Green and White struck for its ninth run of the game in top of the fourth on a RBI-single by Hutzal that scored Edwards to make it 9-5.
John Cheatwood came on in relief of Addkison, going 2.2 innings giving up just one run on four hits and striking out three Bears.
The Marshall bats awoke in the top of the seventh as Blanton recorded a RBI-single and second baseman Travis Sankovich brought home one RBI and another run on an error to put MU up 12-5.
Cheatwood, Jeffrey Purnell, Josh Zeboskey, Bryan Callaly and Ayden Hodges kept the Bears at bay in the sixth and seventh combining to throw scoreless frames in both innings.
Leitch led off the eighth with his second homer of the game, Zach Gardiner followed him up with a three-run blast and Inskeep closed the inning with a two-run dinger as the Herd led 18-5.
Mercer struck for four runs in the bottom of the eighth off Ryan Capuano and Chad Heiner, but Cole Williams brought home another run in the ninth to give Marshall a 19-9 lead.
Heiner came back in the ninth and threw a scoreless frame to preserve the Herd’s series victory.
Marshall heads back on the road next weekend with a series at Southern Illinois beginning on Friday, Mar. 19.
MARSHALL 11, MERCER 10: Marshall used a five-run second inning to beat Mercer 11-10 on Saturday,
The Herd hit four homers in the victory.
Nick Adkins got his first win of the season as D’Andre Knight picked up his second save.
“What a difference a day can make if you stay positive and make adjustments,” Marshall head coach Jeff Waggoner said after the win. “It was a great team win. Tomorrow we have to keep the same focus and work as a team to win the series against a really good opponent.”
Marshall starting pitcher Cody Sharp threw a one, two, three inning in the bottom of the first on eight pitches. The freshman started the bottom of second by getting a fly out. However, the next three Bears reached via a single, hit by pitch and a walk to load the bases with one out. Sharp struck out the next batter, but Brandon Michie struck first with a two-out RBI single, followed by a three-run homer by Bill Knight to put the Herd down 5-0 after two.
Herd left fielder Cyrus Grimes hit a solo homer to start the third, followed by a dinger by catcher Kyle Schaefer two batters later to cut the deficit to 5-2 with one out. Shortstop Geordon Blanton then reached on a single and stole second. Second baseman Travis Sankovich singled to right with two outs to score Blanton as Marshall cut the Mercer advantage to 5-3 heading to the bottom of the third.
Patrick Copen came on in relief of Sharp as the Bears scored an unearned run on an error to go up 6-3. Copen found himself in a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the bottom of fourth, but he got Garett Delano to fly out to Luke Edwards in center to end the inning.
MU cut into the Mercer lead in the top of the fifth with a single by right fielder Jordon Billups, Blanton reaching on an error and a single by Edwards to trail by one, 6-5.
Reliever Trey Alderman worked around a leadoff single as he retired the next three Bears in order to end the bottom of the fifth.
The Herd bats kept up the hot streak in the top of the six as designated hitter Ryan Leitch launched a solo blast to begin the inning and Blanton gave MU the lead, 7-6, on a sac fly, but Mercer answered with a sac fly of its own in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game back up after a pair of Herd errors at third by Peter Hutzal.
However, Hutzal picked himself up at the plate, bringing home three runs on a homer to center to give MU the lead again, this time 10-7.
Nick Jodway came on in relief in the seventh and issued a walk to his first batter. Mercer’s Angelo DiSpigna proceeded to hit a two-run homer to cut the Herd lead to 10-9 with no outs. Jodway retired the next two batters, but Michie singled and after a wild pitch, was singled home by Knight to square the game 10-10. Lefty Nick Adkins came on for Jodway and after committing an error, retired the next batter to end the inning.
Edwards began the eighth by reaching on an error followed by a Sankovich double to have runners in scoring position with no outs. First baseman Zach Inskeep grounded out to short, but Hutzal was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out and Leitch at the plate. Leitch put MU on top, 11-10, with a sac fly.
After striking out Delano, Adkins gave up a single and a pair of walks to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth. Closer D’Andre Knight came on in relief and induced an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play to send the game to ninth.
Marshall was set down in order in the top of ninth, but Knight answered with a perfect bottom half of the inning and struck out two to preserve the game for the Herd.
MERCER 3, MARSHALL 1: Marshall baseball suffered a road loss to the Mercer Bears, 3-1, in game one of the series on Friday night in Macon, Ga., as a ninth-inning comeback fell short.
Shortstop Geordon Blanton led off with a walk, but was caught stealing to end the top of the first inning. Herd starter Raymond Pacella gave up a two-out double in the first, but stranded the runner at second to end the inning.
After giving up a leadoff double in the second, Pacella retired the side after hitting a batter with two outs to keep the runners at first second to end the inning.
Marshall left fielder Cyrus Grimes leadoff the third with a single, the first hit for the Herd. However, after right fielder Jordon Billups laid down a sacrifice bunt, he was stranded at second to end the top half of the inning.
Mercer led off the bottom of the fourth with three straight singles. Colby Thomas then hit a would be grand slam, but it turned into a three-RBI single after he was called out for passing the runner at first. Pacella rebounded after giving up another single by retiring the next two batters as Marshall trailed 3-0 after four. Pacella bounced back again in the fifth with his first 1-2-3 inning off the contest.
The Bears led off the bottom of the sixth by getting starting pitcher Garrett Delano on with a throwing error, followed by a sacrifice bunt. Pacella walked the next batter, but then struck out his last batter faced as he made way for Will Dando. Dando walked his first batter, but got the next to ground out to strand the bases loaded and keep the score 3-0.
Second baseman Travis Sankovich recorded a one-out single, but the Herd couldn’t move him over as the score remained 3-0 after the top of the seventh. Jeffrey Purnell came on in relief for the Herd in the bottom of the seventh and set down Mercer in order with a pair of strikeouts.
Purnell threw another one, two, three inning, recording two more strikeouts, in the bottom of the eighth to keep the deficit at 3-0.
Marshall found its bats in the top of the ninth. After Blanton flied out to start the inning, center fielder Luke Edwards smoked a double down the right-field line and Sankovich followed up with a single to give MU runners at first and third with one out.
First baseman Zach Inskeep singled to right center to put the Herd on the board cutting the deficit to 3-1 and runners at first and second with one out. A Peter Hutzal fly out put runners at the corners with two outs and catcher Ryan Leitch at the plate. Letich struckout to end the contest as the comeback fell short.