HUNTINGTON - Marshall University's men's basketball team will play at the University of Florida next season, according to a release from the Southeast Conference school.
The Thundering Herd is scheduled to visit Gainesville, Florida, on Nov. 29. The game time was not announced. The basketball game is scheduled one day before the Gators' football game with Florida State University.
Marshall is one of five non-conference opponents on Florida's home schedule. The others are North Florida, Florida State, Towson and Long Beach State.
Florida has made the NCAA Tournament four consecutive seasons and returns multiple starters from last year's 20-16 team.