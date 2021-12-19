NEW ORLEANS – For three quarters, Marshall put itself in position to earn a marquee win against a nationally-ranked opponent.
As was the case several times in 2021, however, the Thundering Herd found itself talking about what might have been following Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl.
No. 16 Louisiana made the key plays late and scored the game’s last 20 points to earn a 36-21 win over Marshall in front of 21,642 fans at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff broke down the key to the loss succinctly following the game.
“At some point, championship teams learn how to finish and learn how to execute,” Huff said. “They didn’t do anything drastically different from first half to second half. You don’t have to when you’re a championship team. You just keep executing the game plan. We probably missed one or two opportunities on both sides of the ball.”
With the loss, Huff's first season ends at 7-6.
Louisiana’s championship pedigree showed itself late as the Ragin’ Cajuns took the game over despite facing a deficit entering the final period.
The Ragin’ Cajuns stuck with their game plan of running the ball and using their defense to put pressure on the Herd.
That pressure built and Marshall folded underneath it, unable to forge any big plays on either side to keep the game’s momentum.
Louisiana (13-1) out-gained Marshall, 183-15, in the fourth quarter while scoring three touchdowns to distance what had been a close game.
“The game was a lot like what we thought it would be,” Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux said. “We knew it would be a tough game and we knew that we’d have to stick to the things we believe in and try to finish at the end in the fourth quarter.”
Perhaps the biggest play came with the Ragin’ Cajuns facing a third-and-14 from their own 41-yard line at a key point in the fourth quarter.
The Herd defense had a chance to get off the field and get possession back with a lead, but Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis dropped back and fired a 48-yard pass to Michael Jefferson that set up a touchdown run by Emani Bailey that gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 22-21 lead.
Marshall needed an offensive spark to overcome the deficit, but could find none as quarterback Grant Wells could not find his mark. With Wells struggling, the Louisiana defense focused on taking away Marshall running back Rasheen Ali.
After Ali ran wild in the first half, the Louisiana defense limited Ali in the second half, which took away Marshall’s only consistent offensive threat.
Ali had just 30 of his 160 yards after halftime and Marshall had just 93 yards total in the second half.
With Marshall’s offense unable to move the football late, the Ragin’ Cajuns went on the attack, using Bailey, Lewis and Montrell Johnson late to end the game.
Johnson’s 3-yard touchdown run produced a 29-21 lead and the Louisiana defense forced a punt that led to a Bailey 2-yard score before ending the evening by forcing a Wells fumble to move into victory formation.
Wells finished just 15 of 26 for 99 yards with an interception and the fumble in the loss.
Louisiana went into the half with a 16-14 lead after turning Wells’ interception into a 24-yard field goal by Nate Snyder as time expired before halftime.
It was Snyder’s third field goal in the first half as Marshall’s defense overcame a slow start to perform well between the 20s against the Ragin’ Cajuns early.
Marshall’s early defensive success came from Owen Porter, who tied a Herd record with four tackles for loss. Porter consistently got into the backfield and disrupted Lewis, which helped the Herd rally from an early 10-0 deficit.
“I just wanted to win for the sixth-years,” Porter said. “I don’t really care about the stats or who makes the play. I just want to win the game.”
Louisiana took that early advantage by converting its first four third-down opportunities of the game – three of which came on an opening drive in which the Ragin’ Cajuns used the play-action to find receivers in the flat, culminated by a 9-yard connection from Lewis to Kyren Lacy.
On the next drive, the Ragin’ Cajuns drove to the Marshall 25, but stalled out to set up a 42-yard field goal from Snyder that pushed the advantage to two scores.
Ali quickly turned that around, however, scoring on a 63-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 10-7 before giving the Herd a 14-10 lead on a 14-yard score with 10:32 left in the second quarter.
Ali finished with 160 yards, which was third all-time in New Orleans Bowl history. His three touchdowns also tied a New Orleans Bowl record.
Lewis finished the game 19 of 31 for 270 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 74 yards for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who won their program-record 13th straight game on Saturday.