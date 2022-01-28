HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has been a lot of things in his basketball coaching career.
Speechless has rarely been one of them.
Such was the case on Thursday night, however, as D’Antoni watched his team blow a five-point lead in the final minutes to fall 81-79 at the hands of Middle Tennessee at Cam Henderson Center.
“We should’ve had that one,” D’Antoni said as he shook his head, searching for the answers.
Middle Tennessee led for just 3:16 of 40 minutes on Thursday night, but led the final seven seconds, which was all that mattered to the Blue Raiders as they pushed the Thundering Herd’s losing streak to 10 straight games — its longest such streak under D’Antoni.
Marshall led 79-78 with under a minute left, but after a Taevion Kinsey miss, Middle Tennessee’s Camryn Weston drove and was fouled by David Early. Weston calmly knocked down the free throws to give the Blue Raiders the advantage.
Marshall’s Andrew Taylor took the ball the length of the court in search of a game-winning shot, but was bumped on a drive and his off-balance shot fell into the hands of Middle Tennessee’s Teafale Lenard, who hit one of two free throws to set the score.
D’Antoni felt that Taylor was bumped on his way to the basket — — similar to the call that Weston got — but he did not use that as the blame for the loss.
Instead, he pointed at his own team’s mistakes of not finishing the game mentally strong, which led to the collapse.
It included a bit of everything — missed opportunities offensively late, plus missed defensive assignments in the game’s biggest juncture.
“We made so many mistakes down the stretch,” Marshall forward Mikel Beyers said. “Credit to them. They capitalized. We had them right where we wanted them and couldn’t finish the game out.”
Marshall led 77-72 after a 3-pointer by Early with 2:41 left, but that would be the Herd’s last field goal in the game.
The Herd had a chance to go up six inside the last two minutes, but Obinna Anochili-Killen’s layup spun out, which led to a dunk on the other end by Lenard.
After Kinsey hit a pair of free throws, Marshall defensively got lost under a screen and Middle Tennessee’s Donovan Sims knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one and pressure the Herd.
The ending was disappointing for Marshall (7-13, 0-7 Conference USA), which led for 34:21 of the 40 minutes and started strong offensively for the first time in weeks.
Marshall found its shooting stroke, knocking down 10 of 22 3-point attempts, and Taylor scored a game-high 22 points in his best outing during the losing streak.
Still, the Herd could not overcome 15 turnovers — many coming in the backcourt — which led to 25 Middle Tennessee points.
Weston scored 19 points to lead the Blue Raiders while Sims added 17, DeAndre Dishman scored 16 and Eli Lawrence added 10.
Marshall also got 18 points from Kinsey, who knocked down 12 of 13 free throws. Beyers added 12 points in the loss.
The Herd returns to action at 7 p.m. on Saturday when UAB comes to Huntington.