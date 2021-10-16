DENTON, Texas — Marshall’s football team had seen games come down to the last possession for long enough.
On Friday night, Marshall made sure to take matters into its own hands and finish early as it traveled to Texas to take on North Texas.
Marshall led by two scores before North Texas ever had a first down and Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells accounted for four of his five total touchdowns before halftime as the Herd earned a 49-21 win over the Mean Green at Apogee Stadium on Friday night.
“We talked about what we needed to do to be successful tonight, (which) was be disciplined,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “I thought for the most part, we did a really good job of that … The first half, we played together in all three phases.”
With the win, Marshall moves to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA.
After struggling at times early in the season, Wells regained the form that made him a Conference USA First Team selection as a freshman and a Preseason All-Conference USA pick at quarterback this year.
Wells started with three consecutive incompletions for the Herd, but went on to complete 19 straight from the first to the third quarter, breaking Marshall’s record for consecutive completions, previously owned by Byron Leftwich, who achieved the feat against Buffalo in 2002.
Wells finished the game 24 of 32 for 323 yards with two touchdowns, while also rushing for three scores — all on 3-yard runs.
While Wells did have a pair of second-half turnovers, the Herd started quick and took care of business early, getting into the end zone on six consecutive drives to take a 42-7 lead into the locker room.
“That just speaks to how in sync our offense was,” Wells said. “Any time you can play like that on the road, it really boosts your confidence.”
Huff said it was the return of an offense that he’s known his team possessed all along.
“In the first half, we played like the team we all know we can be in this locker room,” Huff said.
In weeks past, Marshall had been the team that made mistakes that shot themselves in the foot. However, on this night, it was the homestanding Mean Green that constantly made mistakes to put the Herd in position to capitalize.
North Texas was penalized 17 times for 163 yards, including eight penalties for 73 yards in the first quarter as Marshall built an insurmountable lead.
Marshall did not fall into the trap of getting off-setting penalties as things got sloppy. The Herd had just five penalties for 30 yards.
“That’s something I’ve been standing on since I’ve been here — discipline,” Huff said. “You’ve got to be disciplined.”
Marshall took a 7-0 lead on the first of two scoring runs for Rasheen Ali on the day, and the mistakes followed for the Mean Green.
With the Herd facing a third-and-goal, Wells threw an incompletion that would’ve led to a field goal attempt into the wind, but a roughing the passer penalty prolonged the drive and led to the first of Wells’ three scoring runs on the day.
Marshall scored 28 points in the second quarter as the Mean Green continued its offensive futility with Austin Aune at quarterback. Aune was picked off twice in the second quarter as North Texas saw its chances slip away.
Aune’s first interception went to Cory McCoy — McCoy’s second in two weeks. McCoy also had a chance at two others in the contest, getting his hands on a pair of other passes while looking to gain possession for the Herd offense.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Mean Green allowed Marshall to start at the UNT 33 following McCoy’s interception, which seemed to demoralize North Texas.
“It was a well-needed pick,” McCoy said. “It definitely changed the momentum of the game. I’m glad I got it with my teammates.”
On the next play, Wells found Xavier Gaines wide open for a 33-yard score.
Gaines and Willie Johnson each finished with 77 yards receiving, while Ali had 109 yards and two scores on the ground and added a 50-yard reception in a balanced attack for the Herd.
North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns, with the two scoring runs of 75 and 51 yards accounting for a large portion of his yardage.
As a team, North Texas (1-5, 0-3 C-USA) finished with 277 yards on the ground.
Aune was 16 of 30 for 121 yards in the loss.
Marshall is off next week and returns to take on FIU in Huntington on Oct. 30.
–
2021 Marshall University
Football Schedule (4-3):
Sept. 4: at Navy, W 49-7
Sept. 11: North Carolina Central, W 44-10
Sept. 18: *East Carolina, L 38-42
Sept. 23: at Appalachian State, L 30-31
Oct. 2: *at Middle Tennessee, L 28-34
Oct. 9: *Old Dominion, W 20-13, OT
Oct. 15: *at North Texas, W 49-21
Oct. 30: *Florida International, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: *at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.
Nov. 13: *UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: *at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 27: *Western Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
*Conference USA game