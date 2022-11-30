Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall’s Koby Cumberlander hypes up the crowd as the Herd takes on Georgia State during an NCAA football game on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — In his final game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Koby Cumberlander made sure it was one he won’t forget.

The redshirt senior finished with seven tackles and a team-high three sacks in the a 28-23 win over Georgia State to put a bow on the regular season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

