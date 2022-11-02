Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Four of Marshall University football’s offensive linemen visited Our Lady of Fatima Parish School on Monday to carve pumpkins and read spooky stories to students.

The football players read Halloween stories to the students in second grade and under. For students in third grade and up, the players helped students carve pumpkins in small groups.

