HUNTINGTON — It might not have ended the way Marshall’s players wanted, but the Thundering Herd got what it wanted on Friday night — a win.
Marshall built as big as a 21-point lead and cruised to a 75-67 win over Charlotte at Cam Henderson Center.
As Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey pointed out, every aspect is crucial when it comes to basketball games in March.
“I think we played a little too lax and I also feel like we didn’t finish that game the way we should’ve,” said Kinsey, who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. “Tomorrow, we need to come back in, stay focused overnight — it’s a quick turnaround. We’re just happy to pull out that win. We need it right now.”
While Marshall got the win it needed, its chances of getting a first-round bye in the Conference USA Tournament went out the window with Old Dominion’s 71-69 win over Western Kentucky.
The Herd can finish no higher than No. 3 in the East Division and needs a win over Charlotte on Saturday to solidify the No. 3 seed.
Marshall jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead and built that cushion to as many as 21 points before the 49ers started to claw into the deficit.
A 13-2 Charlotte run trimmed the advantage to 10 with 15 minutes left, but Marshall’s offense steadied itself to increase the margin back to 19 following a reverse layup by Jannson Williams.
While Kinsey and Andrew Taylor (17 points, eight rebounds) continued the strong guard play for the Herd on Friday, Williams was a catalyst for the Herd with his play on both ends.
Williams finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, which extended his all-time career record for the Herd — a mark he was honored for prior to the game.
“Jannson was big defensively in there, shot the ball well,” D’Antoni said.
Williams scored 13 of his 15 points in a first half, including the final points of the half on an alley-oop from Jarrod West that gave the Herd a 47-31 advantage at the break.
Marshall’s ability to work the pick-and-roll for lobs early forced Charlotte’s defender in the corner to help in the paint, which opened the Herd’s outside game.
The Herd knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first half while shooting 56 percent early to build its lead.
“The lobs have caused them to run their defensive corner into the paint early,” D’Antoni said. “That gives us the cross-court pass. I thought we hit that and once you start doing that and spread the floor like that, it’s pretty hard to guard.”
Marshall point guard Jarrod West played at less than 100 percent, but West’s presence was big against a Charlotte team that runs the Princeton offense full of back-cuts that can confuse a defense.
West’s job communicating helped the Herd limit Charlotte leading scorer Jahmir Young to just 12 points with only two coming in the second half.
Jordan Shepherd led Charlotte (9-14, 5-10 C-USA) with 15 points while Anzac Rissetto added 14 points. Brice Williams added 13 points off the bench in the loss, which was Charlotte’s seventh straight.
The teams return to Cam Henderson Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the regular-season finale for both teams.
Following Saturday’s game, the Conference USA Tournament bracket will be released. Marshall knows it will play on Wednesday, but a time and opponent are both unknown until after Saturday’s contests.