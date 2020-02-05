As solid as Marshall was offensively in a win at FIU on Thursday, the Herd struggled just as much in a road loss at Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Marshall shot just 36% and committed 16 turnovers en route to a 91-73 loss to the Owls at RoofClaim.com Arena in Boca Raton, Florida.
Marshall trailed for all but one possession of the game and never was able to get over the hump as Florida Atlantic took control early and never looked back.
The Herd cut the deficit to five on a pair of occasions and had chances to cut it down to a one-possession game, but missed opportunities and turnovers fueled a 17-2 run for Florida Atlantic that put the game away.
The loss was a painful one for Marshall, which drops to 10-13 overall and 4-6 in Conference USA. It is a loss that could factor largely into C-USA’s bonus play in two weeks.
If there was a bright spot for the Herd on Saturday, it was the play of freshman guard Andrew Taylor, who found his range and led the team with 25 points.
However, the combination of Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West struggled to a combined 10 of 36 from the floor. Kinsey had 16 points and West had 13 in the loss.
Defense has been a staple of the Herd throughout this season, but the Herd struggled in one of its worst performances of the season.
Florida Atlantic (14-9, 6-4 C-USA) shot 51 percent in the contest and had 42 points in the paint against the Herd frontcourt, which was hampered by foul trouble.
Center Iran Bennett, who was instrumental in the win over FIU on Thursday, was a non-factor with two points in 20 minutes while seeing foul trouble throughout. Bennett did have eight rebounds before fouling out late in the contest.
Florida Atlantic went on a 13-3 run that featured six different scorers early in the first half, which helped get the Owls’ offense into a rhythm.
Both teams went nearly five minutes scoreless in the first half, but the Owls took a 36-25 lead into the locker room.
Balance was the key to the Florida Atlantic success Saturday afternoon.
Cornelius Taylor and Richardson Maitre scored 17 apiece, while Jailyn Ingram notched a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Forrest scored 13 points and Aleksander Zecevic added 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Marshall returns to action at the Cam Henderson Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Southern Miss.
MARSHALL 84, FIU 74: Marshall showed a little of its old, mixed with a big chunk of its new-found scheme in an 84-74 win over FIU on Thursday night.
The Thundering Herd matched FIU in pace and intensity while using the interior play of big man Iran Bennett and a strong defense during a key stretch run to earn the win.
Marshall (10-12, 4-5 Conference USA) got another balanced effort from its offense, which showcased its ability to get to the rim on Thursday.
That balance led to a 66 percent shooting performance in the second half, which turned a one-point halftime deficit into a road victory.
The Herd got 18 points each from Bennett and Taevion Kinsey, who also had nine rebounds.
Bennett was a strong force down low, hitting six of his eight shots from the floor, while adding a 6-of-8 performance at the foul line. He also was active defensively with three steals and a pair of blocks.
Point guard Jarrod West also overcame a tough first half to be a catalyst in the second half en route to 13 points and eight assists with zero turnovers in the fast-paced game.
FIU (14-7, 5-3 C-USA) took a 50-49 lead on a pair of free throws by Trejon Jacob with 15:38 left, which forced Bennett to the bench with his third foul, but Marshall ran off a 7-0 run to take the lead for good.
Jacob’s 3-pointer pulled FIU within 71-66 with 7:29 left, but the Herd defense clamped down, keeping Conference USA’s top scoring team without a point for nearly five minutes to push the lead to its largest margin on a West free throw with 2:57 remaining.
Freshmen Andrew Taylor and Marko Sarenac each had another strong game for the Herd, finishing with 14 and 12 points, respectively, in the win.
One key for Marshall was its ability to take care of the basketball. The Herd finished with just 12 turnovers in 80 possessions on the evening — one of its better marks of the season.
For FIU, Jacob finished with a game-high 23 points, while Antonio Daye, Devon Andrews and Osasumwen Osaghae each had 13 points. Osaghae added 11 rebounds in the loss.
Marshall returns to action at 4 p.m. on Saturday when the Herd travels to take on Florida Atlantic, who defeated Western Kentucky, 69-65, on Thursday night.