NORFOLK, Va. — There was something in the water in the Tidewater area that Marshall’s softball team enjoyed this weekend.
Marshall clubbed 15 home runs in five games and scored 53 runs in achieving a perfect 5-0 record at the Pirate Classic, hosted by Hampton University, in Norfolk, Virginia this weekend.
That 5-0 effort culminated on Sunday with Marshall’s 14-4 win over Norfolk State that came with the Herd pounding another four home runs before they left town.
Mya Stevenson led the way for the Herd, going 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs in the win.
Stevenson’s fourth-inning grand slam was part of a six-run fourth inning in which the Herd turned a three-run deficit into a 7-4 lead.
Marshall then plated seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the game away with Saige Pye hitting a two-run home run to left-center field before Haleigh Christopher later followed with a two-run shot of her own to set the final score.
It was part of a power surge on the weekend that saw the Herd’s offense put up impressive numbers.
Stevenson led the way on the weekend, going 8-for-14 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs for Marshall (13-5).
Pye also had a banner weekend, collecting three home runs and 10 RBIs while knocking in at least one run in all five games.
Sierra Huerta added four home runs and nine RBIs to the tally.
Katie Adams had seven RBIs, including five in Saturday’s win over Howard and a home run on Sunday against Norfolk State.
Christopher also had two home runs and five RBIs on the weekend.
Marshall’s first contests at Dot Hicks Field are tentatively scheduled to take place on Tuesday as Akron comes to Huntington for a doubleheader starting at 12:30 p.m. Weather forecasts have a 70 percent chance of rain for Tuesday, however.
BASEBALL
WVU 13, RICHMOND 1: The West Virginia University baseball team’s hot bats stayed hot to snag a second win at the Central Virginia Challenge in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday
The Mountaineers tagged Richmond for 17 hits in a 13-1 win over the Spiders at Pitt Field. WVU (7-4) scored 26 runs over the last two days of the event.
“From the first pitch, we were on the ball today,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “When a couple guys get hits, then other guys feel like they have to keep up by swinging the ball. It was a really good day, not just hitting, but pitching and defense, too. That was our best game of the year, for sure.”
West Virginia opened the game with four runs in the first inning and took off from there. The Mountaineers had six extra-base hits and five players had multi-hit performances.
Austin Davis led the Mountaineers with four hits – all singles – to go along with three runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Paul McIntosh, who was a triple short of hitting for the cycle, finished with three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs, while Matt McCormick went 3 for 5 with three more RBIs.
Jake Carr picked up his second win of the season with a solid six-inning performance. The former St. Albans High standout allowed one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
WVU next hosts Kent State Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and admission is free for all fans.
WVU 13, WILLIAM & MARY 4: The West Virginia University baseball team scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to a 13-4 win against William & Mary Saturday in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Paul McIntosh drove in five runs for the Mountaineers while Vince Ippoliti had three hits and drove in three runs. Mountaineer pitching combined to strike out 13 Tribe batters, while William & Mary’s (3-7) Justin Pearson was lit up for nine earned runs in three innings.
CANISIUS 3, MARSHALL 2: The Marshall Thundering Herd fell at home to Canisius 3-2 on Saturday.
Both runs for Marshall (1-7) came on a home run from Nick Jodway, but the Herd gave up two unearned runs in the third inning and Canisius (2-8) scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. Wade Martin struck out five and allowed one earned run in six innings.