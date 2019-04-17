HD Media
MIAMI, Fla. - After struggling to find a rhythm at the plate on Saturday, Marshall softball's offense finally arrived in Miami.
The Herd got contributions up and down the lineup, led by home runs from Rachel Rousseau and Mya Stevenson, to fuel a 7-1 win over Florida International University to avoid a Conference USA sweep.
With the win, Marshall moves to 26-15 overall and 9-6 in Conference USA while FIU falls to 22-20 and 4-11 in C-USA.
Much like she did last week in the series win over Western Kentucky, Rousseau found her mark late in the contest to put the Herd over the top.
Rousseau's three-run blast in the top of the sixth set the final score and doubled the Marshall lead after FIU had garnered a bit of momentum with a run in the fifth.
Stevenson accounted for the first two runs for the Herd, lifting a sacrifice fly to score a run in the top of the first before homering to start the three-run fourth inning, which broke the game open for the Herd.
Following Stevenson's ninth home run of the season, Marshall got some two-out magic when Blakely Burch doubled and scored on an FIU error - the game's only defensive miscue. That error led to a pair of runs as Burch scored directly on the play, then Abigail Estrada scored off an RBI single by Hannah Giammarino.
The run support was plenty for Marshall pitcher Abbie Tolbert, who overcome a tough outing on Saturday to shut down the Panthers on Sunday. Tolbert allowed just one run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in the complete-game win.
Marshall returns to action on Friday when the Herd hosts West Division leader Louisiana Tech at Dot Hicks Field. Friday's doubleheader begins at 1 p.m.