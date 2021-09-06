ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Marshall head football coach Charles Huff thoroughly enjoyed being back close to home for his debut with the Thundering Herd.
Huff watched as his team excelled in all three phases to earn a 49-7 win over Navy in front of 30,131 fans at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
After the game, Marshall’s players presented Huff with the game ball, commemorating his first head coaching victory.
“The guys did a heck of a job, man,” Huff said. “I’m proud of them. We basically played a brand-new defense for Navy and those guys adapted. There’s some spots in there we’ve got to get cleaned up, but they did a really good job.”
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells said with the new coaching staff and playing on the road in the opener, there was plenty of excitement as the Herd took the field on Saturday.
“It was the first time that, obviously, I’d played for a coach that got his first win — same with a lot of guys in that locker room,” Wells said. “There was a lot of motivation going into this game and I thought we handled that really well.”
Wells threw for 333 yards with receivers Talik Keaton (five receptions, 100 yards) and Corey Gammage (six receptions, 94 yards) leading the way.
While the passing game got the Herd close, Marshall’s rushing offense finished off drives, finishing with six touchdowns on the ground in a game for the first time since September 2012 at Rice.
Rasheen Ali rushed for four touchdowns and Sheldon Evans added two for the Herd, which finished with 464 yards of total offense in just 63 plays.
Marshall (1-0) had the ball for only 18:41 of 60 minutes in the contest, but Huff praised his team for not trying to do too much and keeping its composure in the limited time the offense was on the field.
“I think when you play up-tempo, you don’t feel the need to press because you’re always kind of pressing, if that makes sense,” Huff said.
The Herd essentially put the game away on its first drive of the second half. After forcing the Midshipmen into a three-and-out, Marshall used chunk plays to get into the end zone on a 9-yard scoring run by Sheldon Evans to make it 28-0.
Wells completed passes of 15, 21 and 20 on the drive as the Herd struck once given the opportunity.
“We stuck to our keys to the game very well,” Wells said. “That was one thing that we hammered on in fall camp.”
Marshall’s makeshift defense — especially early — was the catalyst as the Herd’s depth up front and its playmaking ability within the front seven kept Navy in check until the game was decided.
Despite the yardage being even throughout, Marshall took a 21-0 lead into the locker room, finding different ways to get stops, which flipped momentum and gave the ball back to the offense.
The first half stops included a pair of special teams plays — a blocked field goal by T.J. Johnson and a punt block by Naquan Renalds.
Renalds’ punt block set up Rasheen Ali’s third scoring run of the first half that made it 21-0.
Marshall made that score stand at the break when Sam Burton and Steven Gilmore — who later had an interception — stuffed a naked bootleg by Navy quarterback Xavier Arline that ran the clock out on the half with the Midshipmen inside the Marshall 10-yard line.
That sequence was part of a first half full of mistakes for Navy, which saw its first offensive drive end in a turnover on downs when wide receiver Mychal Cooper couldn’t hang on to a fourth-down pass that would’ve set the Midshipmen up inside the Marshall 20.
“We cut the guy loose,” Huff said. “I’m glad he dropped the thing.”
Instead, Marshall took possession and Wells found Keaton for a 28-yard again in which Keaton broke a tackle through the middle. The play set up Ali’s second score to make it 14-0 at the 6:36 mark of the first quarter, which put Navy and its triple-option offense in an adverse situation early.
Huff credited Marshall’s fan base for the Herd’s strong start, saying the road crowd played a big factor for his team on Saturday.
“When we ran out of that tunnel, it felt like a home game,” Huff said. “It really calmed our guys down. The power of the Thundering Herd nation was on display today.”
Defensively, the Herd got some big performances from several players, including Abraham Beauplan (13 tackles), Eli Neal (11 tackles, three sacks) and Sam Burton (nine tackles, 1.5 sacks).
In all, Marshall had 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
“The defense kind of played off our tempo,” Huff said. “When you start seeing points go up on the board, defensively you get a little bit more energy.”
Marshall was able to win despite a game in which ball security was a bit of an issue.
The Herd had three turnovers — two being interceptions after passes from Wells hit the hands of Gammage and found Navy defensive backs.
The turnover number could’ve been higher as the Herd fumbled four times, but was able to get back three of them.
Navy’s lone touchdown came on a 1-yard dive from Arline, who came in to relieve Lavatai and looked poised, finishing with 76 yards on 16 carries while completing two of his three passes.
Following the win, Huff now looks ahead to his home opener at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday against North Carolina Central.
–
2021 Marshall University
Football Schedule (1-0):
Sept. 4: at Navy, W 49-7
Sept. 11: North Carolina Central, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: *East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: *at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: *Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Oct. 15: *at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: *Florida International, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: *at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.
Nov. 13: *UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: *at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 27: *Western Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
*Conference USA game