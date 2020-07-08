HUNTINGTON — Marshall University head coach Dan D’Antoni has always said the non-conference schedule is about getting the team prepared to be its best in March.
As D’Antoni gets set to start his seventh season at the helm of the Herd, the 2020-21 schedule may be his most daunting yet.
The marquee matchup is a contest with Kentucky on Dec. 29 that was made official on Tuesday morning as the schedule was being released.
“This is an outstanding opportunity to play one of the top teams in the country,” D’Antoni said in a release. “It’s a great trip for our fan base and I’m looking forward to the game.”
Speculation loomed for weeks about the Herd’s third potential ‘buy’ game, but Kentucky’s scheduling was made more difficult after a contest with Michigan in London, England, was eliminated from the 2020-21 schedule due to COVID-19.
The date for Kentucky’s annual matchup with Louisville also was a slight stumbling block that had to be worked out before the Marshall-UK game became official.
Nevertheless, the two sides worked out the agreement, which gives Marshall fans a post-Christmas trip to legendary Rupp Arena just before Conference USA action starts.
The matchup with Kentucky is also the third contest against a power opponent that is within easy driving distance for the 2020-21 season.
Other power opponents on the schedule include Xavier (Nov. 21) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 27). Those three contests represent half of the non-conference road games for the 2020-21 slate with each carrying a $90,000 check for Marshall with them.
Marshall’s schedule provides plenty of challenge in the non-conference portion — especially prior to the Kentucky game — when Marshall has a four-game home stretch that includes Ohio, Toledo and Northern Iowa in a one-week stretch in mid-December.
Non-conference road contests include the season opener at Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 10 and back-to-back road games at College of Charleston and Akron to open December.
Marshall’s first home contest is a Nov. 16 meeting with Copping State, which is followed two days later by a meeting with William & Mary. Other home games in non-conference action include Tennessee State (Nov. 25) and Bluefield College (Dec. 9).
In addition to finalizing the non-conference portion of the slate, Conference USA also released its conference schedule, which Marshall made public.
The Kentucky game is the final non-conference game, but it starts a tough four-game road stretch for the Herd, which includes its first three games in C-USA under its new travel partner system that features five opponents with home-and-home series.
Two of those opponents start Conference USA action with the Herd as the team travels to Charlotte on New Year’s Eve before starting 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia, to take on Old Dominion on Jan. 2. Marshall then has a few days to prepare before meeting rival Western Kentucky on Jan. 9 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Marshall’s first home weekend in league play features Middle Tennessee and UAB on Jan. 14 and 16 respectively. After a road weekend in Texas — North Texas on Jan. 21 and Rice on Jan. 23, Marshall returns home for three straight with Western Kentucky making the return trip to Huntington on Jan. 30 before UTEP and UTSA visit Cam Henderson Center on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6 respectively.
The Herd alternates weekends from there with a road weekend at Louisiana Tech (Feb. 11) and Southern Miss (Feb. 13) before a home weekend against Florida Atlantic (Feb. 18) and FIU (Feb. 20).
The final road weekend of the year takes Marshall to UAB on Feb. 25 and Middle Tennessee on Feb. 27 before the regular season ends in Huntington in the first weekend of Marshall with Old Dominion on March 4 and Charlotte on March 6.