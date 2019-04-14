NAUGATUCK - Tug Valley head basketball coach Edwyn May confirmed with the Williamson Daily News on Wednesday night that he has resigned from his position leading the Class A powerhouse Panthers.
May, a graduate of Kermit High School, has been the head man at Tug Valley for the past four years and coached them to a 63-36 record during that time.
They won their sectional championship all four years under May and advanced as far as the semifinals of the Class A State Tournament at the Charleston Civic Center two times.
"I feel like the past four years I've been here have been a success and I have really enjoyed it," coach May told the WDN. "I've been a part of this community my whole life and I've been a Tug Valley guy ever since Tug Valley became a school, and I'll always be a Tug Valley guy. I love this school, love the community, and love these kids. I've enjoyed every minute of it and it has been a great experience, but it's time for me to step back and be a dad now."
May's youngest child, his daughter Makayla, will just be a junior next season for the Lady Panthers.
She has garnered a spot on the all-state list in both of her first two seasons.
May knew the exact number of her games that she missed in her sophomore season, and admitted that it became tough to try to balance being a head coach and being a dad.
"I've been coaching in some form or another since 1993, so I've been at this quite a while," May said. "Coaching is stressful, it's a tough job anyway, but I was missing so much of Makayla's stuff. I missed about seven of her basketball games this year, and it really wore on me the past couple of years trying to coach and get to her stuff and I just got to the point where I couldn't do it anymore."
The Panthers went 13-13 in his final season but fell just one game shy of advancing back to the state tournament once again as they fell 59-53 in the Region IV co-final to the eventual state runner-up Parkersburg Catholic.
They will return their top seven leading scorers next year and should be a fringe top-10 team in the preseason AP poll once the season rolls around this fall.
"Whoever gets the job is going to be in good shape," May said. "I feel like by me resigning now, and with the talent that is there I think quite a bit of people will apply for the job. I wanted to do it early enough to where I didn't put Mr. (Doug) Ward and the rest of the administration in a bind to where they had to scramble and try to hire somebody."
When asked if he would miss coaching, coach May said it is too soon for him to tell.
"I don't know yet if I'll miss it, I hadn't really thought about it yet," he said. "I guess maybe at some point I might, but I don't think I will. Maybe after I've been out of it a while I'll miss it but right now I just don't know."
This is the second resignation by a coach at Tug Valley in the calendar year as longtime head football coach Tony Clusky resigned in January and former Mingo County native Hady Ford was hired to take his place.
Now the administration at TVHS will have to make another decision as they will field applicants in the coming weeks and name a new coach before the three-week period.
Jarrid McCormick is a sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.