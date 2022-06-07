CHARLESTON — Dawson Maynard dived, made the stop and threw out a Fairmont Senior batter at first base to quash a potential big inning.
Not bad for a kid born with a hole in his heart and playing with a torn labrum suffered during football season.
Maynard starred for Logan High School all baseball season, but particularly during the Class AA state championship game in an 11-6 victory over Fairmont Senior Saturday at Appalachian Power Park. His stellar play on a hard smash by Samuel Viani ended the Polar Bears’ inning after they’d scored three runs to pull within 8-5. Had the ball gone into left field, at least one more run and possibly two likely would’ve scored.
“I knew we had to get something going,” Maynard said. “He barreled it. Great swing by him. It was a great feeling to get that play and throw him out. You don’t really think too much right there.”
Maynard went 3 for 4, drove in two runs and scored three in falling a triple short of the cycle. He nearly had a chance at a three-bagger in the fifth when his long fly ball was caught in center field.
Maynard gave the Wildcats (29-9) a 1-0 lead two batters into the game when he doubled to center to score Korbin Bostic, who led off by being hit by a pitch. Maynard might have had that triple or even an inside-the-park home run had the ball not bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double.
In the second inning, Maynard sent another ball over the fence, but not on the bounce this time. He hit a home run to left off a curve ball to put Logan ahead 6-1. In the fourth inning, Maynard singled, stole second, moved to third on a balk, then crossed the plate on a base hit by Garrett Williamson.
“Coming in we knew they didn’t have overpowering pitchers,” Maynard said of Fairmont Senior. “They were junkballers. We tried to sit off-speed. That’s what we did and we executed very well.”
The junior infielder/pitcher said he hopes to win a third straight state title in 2023 before playing college ball.
“I’m talking to some coaches right now,” Maynard said. “I probably won’t commit until the start of my senior year. My options are open right now.”
Logan coach Kevin Gertz praised Maynard.
“In my opinion, Dawson’s the best player in this state in any class,” Gertz said. “That’s me and I’m biased, but he homers, he hits a ground-rule double, he singles, he hits one off the end of the bat and nearly hit a grand slam. He can play and he’s a heck of a pitcher.”
Maynard said the Wildcats were under some pressure to defend their state title, but put the game in perspective and he nodded toward teammate Jarron Glick, who missed the season recovering from brain cancer surgery.
“It’s just another baseball game,” Maynard said. “It’s not life or death.”