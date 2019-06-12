RED JACKET - Mingo Central High School has announced a new fundraiser in support of the construction for their new softball and baseball facilities that are being built on the school's campus high atop Miner Mountain.
The new MCHS softball field, dubbed Patrick Cline Field, opened this past spring with the Lady Miners playing their first on-campus home game on April 13 of this year.
There is still a lot of work that remains to be done to see the softball field completely finished, while work on the baseball field is just getting under way.
"We have completed our new softball field with the dugouts and locker room currently being built by coach (Patrick) Cline," MCHS Athletic Director Dr. Ted. Kinder said. "Now we have moved to focusing on getting the baseball field ready with the goal of being able to play on it next spring. With volunteer operators and a bulldozer provided by a supporter we are currently getting the rough grade work done."
"In order to raise funds in support of the project, both baseball and softball, we have developed the concept of creating a brick donor area to recognize those who want to give toward the project."
Donors will be able to choose between a 4" x 8" brick for a $125 donation or an 8" x 8" brick for a $250 donation.
The 4" x 8" bricks can be personalized with up to three lines of text with 20 characters per line while the 8" x 8" brick will be able to hold five lines of text with 20 characters per line.
Clip art, such as the MCHS logo, or just a baseball, football, softball, basketball, etc. can be added to any brick for $25.
The brick donor area will more than likely be a circular walkway that will be located at the concession stand/press box building that will be built between the two fields.
Businesses can also use this as a great way to secure some permanent advertisement while also giving back to the local community. Any business wanting to secure a brick should contact Dr. Ted Kinder at tkinder@k12.wv.us for more details.
Bricks can be ordered online right now at a secure location by visiting www.4everbricks.com/MCHS or a donor form can be picked up at the office of MCHS or at the office of the Williamson Daily News.
The Miners have played their home baseball games for the past eight seasons at Lefty Hamilton Park in Williamson while they played their softball games at Kiwanis Park in Delbarton up until the midway point of this past season.
